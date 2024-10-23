Two agents preparing a terrorist attack in Kyiv for Russian military intelligence (the GRU) were detained in the Zaporizhia region, Ukraine’s security service (SBU) and the National Police reported.

The agents were tasked with preparing an improvised explosive device and detonating it in a crowded place in the capital, the SBU press service stated Wednesday, Oct. 23.

According to the SBU counterintelligence: “the occupiers aimed to cause the maximum number of civilian casualties in Kyiv to spread panic among the citizens.”

The SBU said that Russian intelligence recruited a 20-year-old woman from Zaporizhia, who was looking for easy money through Telegram channels, to carry out the terrorist act.

After her recruitment, she was given detailed instructions on how to create an explosive device using improvised materials, the SBU said.

Based on Moscow’s directives, the girl was to use two mobile phones to which a detonator with plastic explosives had to be connected. This would be supplied to her from a concealed stash. The geolocation of this stash was planned to be sent to her the day before the attack, the SBU stated.

The woman had been in contact with a career officer of the Russian GRU, who was located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region, the SBU said.

To collaborate with the aggressor, the agent involved her 26-year-old partner. Before carrying out the terrorist act, both suspects were supposed to complete a “control” task for the Russian special service: to set fire to several units of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia area, the SBU reported.

To prevent the crime, SBU counterintelligence agents detained the two traitors “in the act” while they were attempting to set fire to a BMP (infantry fighting vehicle) that was performing a mission on the southern front.

At the scene of the arrest, they seized the tools of the crime and mobile phones containing evidence of their subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the detainees of the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed by a group of persons in collusion under martial law).

The perpetrators are being held in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with property confiscation.