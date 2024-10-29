Lithuania's Social Democratic Party, which won Sunday's parliamentary elections with 52 seats, has pledged significant increases in defence spending to address potential Russian threats.

Party leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė announced plans to allocate at least 3.5% of GDP to defense, marking a robust stance on national security.

The Baltic nation, sharing a 275 km border with Russia, remains one of the EU’s most vocal critics of Moscow and strongest backers of Ukraine. Polls indicate that three-quarters of Lithuania’s 2.8 million citizens view a Russian invasion as a real risk.

With the support of potential coalition partners—the Union of Democrats "For Lithuania" and the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union—the Social Democrats could form a narrow majority. However, analysts warn this alliance may be unstable without additional support.

"This will probably be inevitable... Security and defence will be funded as much as necessary," Blinkeviciute said, adding that continuity in the foreign policy and defence was "essential".