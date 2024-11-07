The Wall Street Journal reported that President-elect Donald Trump’s team has drafted a proposal to end the ongoing war in Ukraine war on Thursday. Allegedly the plan includes significant conditions: Ukraine should give up its NATO membership aspirations for at least 20 years, the freezing of the current front lines and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between Russian-held territory and Ukraine.

The plan is said to exclude the possibility of US troops or UN contingents to monitor and enforce any ceasefire, instead suggesting that Kyiv’s European allies - such as Poland, Germany, Britain, and France – should take on the responsibility.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to the WSJ source within Trump’s team, the US would continue to provide military training and support including weapons to Ukraine to help deter further Russian advances. However, previous reports from Trump’s advisors have hinted at the possibility that Washington could suspend military aid as a way to encourage Kyiv to enter peace negotiations.

Advertisement

It remains uncertain how serious this plan is and whether Trump would fully implement it upon taking office. At present, neither Russia, which continues its offensives, nor Ukraine, which has said it is unwilling to concede territory, have signaled readiness for talks, according to the WSJ.

Trump said during his campaign that he would resolve the war quickly, bringing both sides to the negotiating table without revealing how: “I can’t give you those plans because if I give you those plans, I’m not going to be able to use them,” he said.

Other Topics of Interest ‘Something Beyond Our Control’ - Ukrainian Servicemen React to Trump’s Victory Ukrainian soldiers view Trump’s victory with cautious optimism, hoping for increased support for the fight against Russia tempered by concerns about the risks of his unpredictable policies.

An unnamed former Trump National Security Council aide told the WSJ that this plan may be nothing more than speculation saying whoever was putting it forward and claims to “have a window into his [Trump’s] plans on Ukraine simply doesn’t know what he or she is talking about or doesn’t understand that he makes his own calls on national-security issues… particularly on an issue as central as this.”

Advertisement

The US, Ukraine’s largest ally, has provided substantial aid under the current administration and President Joe Biden has also stressed that any peace discussions must involve Kyiv and respect its sovereignty.

While some Ukrainians following Trump’s election said they are fearful of the fallout for Kyiv from Trump’s victory – with his running mate JD Vance having been vocally against further aid to Ukraine – some remain hopeful that Trump could put an end to the war, while some Trump skeptics search for a silver lining.

Anton, a real estate manager from Kyiv who was polled by Kyiv Post, said he did so because Trump “represents a hope for a swift end to the war.”

“For many Ukrainians, Trump represents a hope for a swift end to the war. People are weary – losing family members, seeing children and neighbors suffer, of living under constant fire. I am skeptical of recent polls suggesting that 60-70% of Ukrainians are willing to fight indefinitely.”

Discover how Ukrainians reacted to Donald Trump's election as the next President of the United States here.