A Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was reportedly set ablaze at the “Klin-5” airfield in Russia’s Moscow region early Sunday, Nov. 10, as reported by Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR).

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

While the HUR has not provided detailed information on the operation, it published a video suggesting that the act was carried out by an intelligence agent. Kyiv Post could not independently verify the video’s time and location.

The HUR stated that the destroyed helicopter belonged to the 92nd Squadron of the 344th Combat Application and Retraining Center of the Russian Air Force. The video release included a message from the HUR: “For every war crime committed against Ukraine, the occupier will face just punishment.”

Advertisement

The Mi-24 helicopter, valued at approximately $12.5 million according to open-source estimates, is a unique model—combining the roles of an armored gunship and a troop carrier, with the capacity to transport up to eight passengers.

Developed by Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant, it has served since 1972 and remains in use in 58 countries today. Known for its high speed, the Mi-24’s wings contribute significant lift, enabling faster speeds than other helicopters of its class. A modified Mi-24B variant, named the “A-10,” was also used in speed and time-to-climb record attempts.

Other Topics of Interest Did Ukraine Try to Hijack a Russian Helicopter by Inducing its Pilot to Defect? TASS reported on Monday that the FSB had foiled another attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to recruit a Russian pilot to defect with his aircraft.

Unlike NATO counterparts, the Mi-24 can serve as both a gunship and troop transport. In the Vietnam War, the U.S. UH-1 “Huey” was used in separate roles as either a gunship or troop transport, but it could not handle both simultaneously. When the Huey was converted into a gunship, its passenger area was removed to accommodate extra fuel and ammunition.

The Mi-24’s dual-role capabilities were heavily relied on by the Soviet Army during the 1980–89 Soviet–Afghan War. The closest Western equivalent, the Sikorsky S-67 Blackhawk, shared some design principles but was never fully adopted for military service.

Advertisement

Recently, acts of sabotage targeting Russian helicopters have been reported. In the early hours of Sept. 11, two teenagers in Noyabrsk, Russia, set fire to a civilian Mi-8 helicopter after sneaking into the airport through a hole in the fence, according to the Russian Telegram channel Baza. The teens, aged 13 and 14, reportedly followed instructions received via Telegram, with a promise of 5 million rubles ($55,000) for the act.

After a failed attempt to ignite the helicopter with cigarettes, they succeeded on a second try, resulting in an explosion that left both boys with severe facial burns. They were later caught after calling for medical help. Only the helicopter’s tail section remained intact.

In a separate incident, two high school students in Omsk attempted to set fire to another Mi-8 helicopter on Sept. 21. Allegedly promised 1.83 million rubles ($20,000) for the arson, the 16-year-olds used a Molotov cocktail to ignite the helicopter but were apprehended shortly after. The teens claimed to have received instructions through Telegram, although they did not disclose who ordered the arson, and it remains unclear if they were paid.

Advertisement

The Mi-8 is the most widely produced helicopter globally, with over 17,000 units across 50 countries primarily for transport roles. Flight Global magazine ranked the Mi-8/Mi-17 as the second most popular military helicopter in the world in 2021.