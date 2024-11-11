The Kremlin denied reports that a phone call took place between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last Thursday.

The Washington Post (WP) said Trump warned Putin against escalating the war in Ukraine in its Thursday report.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday that the report was “simply false information,” refuting claims of any recent call between the leaders.

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s message reportedly included a reminder of the extensive US military presence in Europe and a desire for talks to resolve the war in Ukraine. Several sources cited by the paper said Trump hinted at his desire to end the war “soon.”

During his election campaign, Trump hinted he could end the war “in 24 hours” through direct talks with Putin without specifying the details. Meanwhile, Putin insists Ukraine withdraw its troops from eastern and southern territories as a precondition for negotiations.

After Trump’s victory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that making concessions to Putin would only encourage further aggression.

The WP said Trump raised the issue of territorial control during a call made to Putin from his Mar-a-Lago estate, days after his victory over Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed optimism in an interview with state media on Sunday, saying “The signals are positive.” He said Trump’s campaign rhetoric is focused on deal-making and pursuing peace rather than a strategic defeat of Russia, a stance that sets him apart from the current administration.

Peskov acknowledged Trump’s unpredictability compared to Harris and current US President Biden, adding that it remains uncertain whether Trump would follow through on his campaign pledges if elected.

This unpredictability could have implications for US-Russia relations, especially as Russia has made significant territorial gains in recent weeks.

Peskov’s optimistic statement on Sunday contrasted with his earlier statement on Wednesday soon after Trump’s victory, where he doubted whether Washington’s policies toward Ukraine would change under Trump’s upcoming presidency.

In October, Moscow’s forces achieved their largest advances since March 2022, according to an AFP analysis of data from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).