A video published by the TSN media outlet shows what appears to be the moment Russian troops blew up the Kurakhove dam in the Donetsk region, causing concern about potential flooding in nearby areas.

“The water level in the Vovcha River has risen by approximately 1.2 meters, putting several villages at risk of flooding. Residents were evacuated in advance,” Ukrainian media reported.

Officials confirm that Kurakhove itself is not under immediate threat.

Roman Padun, head of the Kurakhove city military administration (MVA), told “Suspilne” that no homes have flooded at the Kurakhiv reservoir. However, continuous shelling by Russian forces has hindered inspections of the dam.

“We haven’t been able to inspect the dam yet. Water is still flowing below the Ternivska dam,” Padun said. “I’ve checked with my colleagues, and so far, there’s no critical situation or reports of flooded homes.”

Padun said that Russian forces have been attempting to damage the dam for three months, though the design prevents a total reservoir drain.

“One of the dam’s locks might be damaged, as Russian troops have targeted it with guided aerial bombs over the past few months,” he added. “But the reservoir is built to retain water even if partially damaged, ensuring it cannot fully drain.”

Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that Russian strikes had damaged the Kurakhove reservoir dam. on Nov. 11.

“This strike potentially threatens residents of settlements on the Vovcha River, both in Donetsk and Dnipro regions,” Filashkin said.

In June last year, Ukraine said Russian forces blew up and “completely destroyed” the Soviet-era Nova Kakhovka dam in the occupied Kherson region overnight, prompting mass evacuations.

The dam held a vast amount of water from the Dnipro River upstream from the city of Kherson. It supplied water to the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula as well as to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, also under Russian control.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, told Kyiv Post Russia’s actions were “terrorist act, ecocide,” adding: “Last year, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station had been mined by Russian troops, publishing photo, and video evidence.”