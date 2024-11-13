A famed Russian chef who has been highly critical of Moscow's war in Ukraine has been found dead while on a visit to Serbia's capital, according to several sources on Wednesday.

The death of Alexei Zimin, who has been based in London for years, marks the latest passing of a Russian expatriate critical of the Kremlin's war.

Zimin co-founded the ZIMA restaurant in London, served as senior contributor in numerous magazines and has co-authored several books, according to a ZIMA Instagram post.

His body was found late on Tuesday in a flat that he was renting in Belgrade while on a visit to promote his latest book, “Anglomania”, a source close to the investigation told AFP.