North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for the mass production of attack drones, a move likely to heighten global concerns over Pyongyang’s military collaboration with Russia.

The announcement comes as experts warn that sensitive Russian military technology may be finding its way into the hands of the nuclear-armed regime.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Kim personally oversaw the testing of the drones, which are capable of striking both land and sea targets, North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday, Nov. 15.

“He underscored the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production,” KCNA said.

Kim said the drones were an “easy to use... component of striking power” due to their relatively low production cost and expansive range of applications, according to KCNA.

Advertisement

Manufactured by the country’s Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex, the drones are designed for “suicide missions,” functioning as guided missiles by carrying explosives and crashing into enemy targets.

During the test, the drones reportedly followed predetermined paths to “precisely” strike their marks.

A military upgrade with a Russian touch?

The drones’ design bears striking similarities to Israel’s “HAROP” drone and Russia’s “Lancet-3,” prompting speculation about how North Korea obtained the technology.

Other Topics of Interest Jake Broe: Joining Russia’s Army is a Death Sentence Jake Broe, who is well known to those who follow Ukraine’s war against Russian aggression, for his dynamic, interesting, and accurate analysis of what is transpiring in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Experts suggest Russia may have facilitated this transfer, possibly sourcing the designs from Iran. Tehran in turn is suspected of acquiring such technologies through hacking or theft from Israel.

Pyongyang recently ratified a defense pact with Moscow and is accused of dispatching troops to aid Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has earlier expressed fears that Russian military know-how may further enhance North Korea’s arsenal.

Observers note that North Korea could adapt these drones for diverse purposes. The KCNA hinted at potential drone-assisted operations to deliver leaflets, echoing past incidents where the North used trash-carrying balloons to send messages to the South.

Advertisement

Yang Moo-jin, an expert on North Korea, told AFP that the drones could also serve as potent weapons in Ukraine war, where similar tactics have proven effective.

“Considering the effectiveness of drone attacks observed in the war in Ukraine, they could also be effectively utilized in the ongoing conflict there,” he said.

The drone development is part of a broader trend of military provocations by Pyongyang. Recent months have seen North Korea conduct missile tests in defiance of UN sanctions, demolish infrastructure linking it to South Korea, and amend its constitution to label Seoul a “hostile” state.