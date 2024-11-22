Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

The Florida congressman has been a vocal critic of continuing American aid to Ukraine and has voted against several spending bills for Kyiv.

Right-wing firebrand Matt Gaetz, US President Donald Trump 's pick to be attorney general, pulled out of the confirmation process Thursday after facing opposition over sexual misconduct allegations.

Dear Congress: On behalf of my fellow Florida Man in grave need of assistance…. Just send us like half of what you sent Ukraine. Signed, Your Fellow Americans

The conservative, who has been one of Trump’s staunchest allies on Capitol Hill, was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations involving human trafficking and sexual relations with a minor until his abrupt resignation from Congress after his nomination was announced.

Gaetz's withdrawal signaled limits to Trump's power even as the president-elect prepares to retake the White House with his Republican Party also in control of both chambers of Congress.

Advertisement

Trump has made several eye-catching selections for top roles, including Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary and billionaire Elon Musk to head a government cost-cutting unit.

Gaetz's exit was the first setback for Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance in placing allies in key positions, but his confirmation by the Senate was widely seen as doomed due to a lack of support from fellow Republicans.

A congressional panel has been investigating alleged illegal activity by Gaetz, including sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl – which he denies – as well as drug use and misappropriating campaign funds.

Other Topics of Interest Pyongyang Delivered More Artillery, Rocket Launchers to Moscow, Seoul Says Seoul’s intelligence said Pyongyang sent artillery and rocket launchers currently not used by Russia, meaning North Korean troops are likely responsible for their instructions and maintenance.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday,” Gaetz said on X.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”

Gaetz, 42, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and won reelection recently, but he resigned as a congressman shortly after Trump picked him to be attorney general.

Advertisement

"Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do," Trump said in response to his withdrawal.