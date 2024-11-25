Drones operated by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) struck a fuel and energy facility in Russia’s Kaluga region – over 500 kilometers (311 miles) northeast of Ukraine, Kyiv Post intelligence sources reported.

According to military intelligence sources, around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, a series of explosions and a subsequent fire occurred following kamikaze drone strikes on the facility.

The target of the nighttime attack was the “KalugaNeftProduct” oil depot, which played a role in supporting Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

Eyewitness videos circulating online show Russia’s air defense system unsuccessfully attempting to repel the Ukrainian drone attack. HUR drones, however, hit their intended target one after another, causing significant destruction.

“Despite the devastating consequences of the attack, videos posted online reveal that local residents reacted to HUR’s operation with enthusiasm and a good sense of humor. Stay tuned for more!” a Kyiv Post intelligence source stated.

As the Russian Telegram channel Astra has discovered, at least eight drones attacked the “KalugaNeftProduct” oil depot in Kaluga. Four fuel tanks were damaged, causing a fire. No casualties were reported.

Astra also reported an attack on the Kaluga Instrument-Making Plant “Typhoon,” which specializes in the development and production of advanced electronic equipment for both military and civilian purposes.

“Typhoon” manufactures components for air defense systems, aviation equipment, and missile complexes. The plant also services and modernizes military hardware in use by Russian forces.

Later, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed that HUR units, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, had attacked several critical facilities in Russia’s Bryansk, Kaluga, and Kursk regions.

Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha claimed that Russian air defenses shot down eight drones over the region, with debris falling on an industrial enterprise.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that its air defense systems neutralized 23 drones across multiple regions.

Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil depots have been a part of its ongoing strategy to weaken Russia’s petroleum sector, its main economic asset.

