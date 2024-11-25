Drones operated by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) struck a fuel and energy facility in Russia’s Kaluga region – over 500 kilometers (311 miles) northeast of Ukraine, Kyiv Post intelligence sources reported.

According to military intelligence sources, around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, a series of explosions and a subsequent fire occurred following kamikaze drone strikes on the facility.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The target of the nighttime attack was the “KalugaNeftProduct” oil depot, which played a role in supporting Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

Eyewitness videos circulating online show Russia’s air defense system unsuccessfully attempting to repel the Ukrainian drone attack. HUR drones, however, hit their intended target one after another, causing significant destruction.

Advertisement

“Despite the devastating consequences of the attack, videos posted online reveal that local residents reacted to HUR’s operation with enthusiasm and a good sense of humor. Stay tuned for more!” a Kyiv Post intelligence source stated.

As the Russian Telegram channel Astra has discovered, at least eight drones attacked the “KalugaNeftProduct” oil depot in Kaluga. Four fuel tanks were damaged, causing a fire. No casualties were reported.