The Russian army captured almost 235 square kilometers (91 square miles) in Ukraine over the past week, a weekly record for 2024, according to Reuters.

The pace of Russia’s offensive has reached levels not seen since the early days of its full-scale invasion in 2022, when Kremlin forces quickly occupied vast territories before being pushed back in eastern and southern Ukraine. The front line had remained almost static for two years until heavy fighting resumed in the summer of 2024.

According to Pasi Paroinen, a military analyst with Finland’s Black Bird Group, the Russian army managed to take control of around 667 square kilometers of territory in November. He clarified that these figures might include territorial changes that occurred in October but were only documented later.

Additionally, analysts from the DeepState project reported that Russian forces had captured Novoselydivka, north of Kurakhove, and Petrivka, south of Pokrovsk, both in the Donetsk region. They also noted enemy advances near Novomlynsk and Kruhlyakivka in the Kharkiv region.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also predict that Russian military command likely plans to launch an offensive toward the southernmost regions of the Dnipropetrovsk region. It is important to note that this is not one of the four Ukrainian regions Russia has illegally annexed.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, claimed that Moscow was allegedly ready for negotiations. However, he explicitly stated that Russia would not agree to freeze the current front line or establish a demilitarized zone.

Naryshkin emphasized that, in his view, peace is only possible after the root causes that, according to him, forced Russia to start the war against Ukraine are addressed. Analysts believe such statements indicate that Moscow continues to demand Ukraine’s full capitulation. Furthermore, Russian officials have reiterated their demands for the transfer of four Ukrainian regions they partially occupy.

Earlier Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky announced a new counteroffensive by Ukraine’s forces.

“We must stop the enemy. But victory is impossible if the Armed Forces of Ukraine act solely in defense. We must seize the initiative and counterattack. We will and we are. Where and by whom – you will see.”

Last week, a Kyiv Post source within Ukraine’s defense forces, speaking anonymously, revealed that Russian troops are attempting to encircle Kurakhove. Their goal is to isolate the city by cutting the logistical chain along the Kostyantynivka-Kurakhove route.

“Fighting is taking place within Kurakhove. The city center is under enemy fire control,” the source stated.

Russian forces continue to actively storm settlements with small tactical groups supported by artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and armored vehicles. Additionally, they are employing a significant number of drones and electronic warfare systems. Enemy aviation is operating intensively.