Ukraine and Denmark are launching “a fast-track system” – a government supported solution that will allow Danish companies to get easier access “to relevant Ukrainian authorities, ensuring faster resolution of issues that currently hinder further Danish investments in Ukraine”.

The launch of the “Fast-Track Mechanism” follows the Memorandum of Understanding on Danish-Ukrainian cooperation for the long-term reconstruction of Ukraine, signed by Business Minister Morten Bødskov and Ukraine’s Minister of Economy in April 2024, Denmark’s Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs reported in a Tuesday press release.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Fast-Track system between the governments of the two countries was concluded during the Danish-Ukrainian Business Forum on Nov. 25 in Kyiv, Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy reported.

Advertisement

Both stakeholders reported few details on how the solution will work for business, but Denmark is “one of the only countries” that launched such a system, according to the Danish statement.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, and Danish businesses are no exception. Starting a business in Ukraine is not straightforward, but there is no doubt that companies are eager to do so. We must support them in this endeavor,” Bødskov said.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy reported that the Fast-Track will open doors for Danish companies operating in Ukraine allowing regular meetings with Danish and Ukrainian authorities to “discuss the challenges they face when investing and doing business”.

Other Topics of Interest Freezing Winter Awaits Ukrainians Because of Russian Missile Offensive Seasonal demand growth will still cause electricity shortages in Ukraine. Russia’s missile strikes on energy infrastructure has damaged 85% of thermal generation, impacting energy security.

“Today, we signed an MoU launching the Fast-Track Mechanism between our governments. This mechanism will act as a single entry point to address barriers faced by Danish companies and investors in Ukraine," Danish press release quoted Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Advertisement

This is not the only cooperation between Denmark and Ukraine. Denmark also focuses on military aid for Ukraine through the established Danish National Ukraine Fund (DNUF), set up in March 2023.

“So far approx. 60.4 billion DKK ($8.5 billion) has been allocated to the DNUF, earmarked for military support including weapons and training. This commitment is to last until the end of 2028,” Danish Ministry of Defense reported.

In July 2024, Denmark also allocated finance for Ukraine-based production of Bohdana wheeled self-propelled howitzers, financing the production of 18 howitzers.