Russia’s forces launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine in the early morning of Friday, Nov. 29, using a mix of 132 Shahed and other unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), according to Ukraine’s air forces.

Air defenses are said to have managed to shoot down 88 drones across multiple regions, while 41 drones were “locationally lost” as a result of electronic warfare (EW) action, with one drone reportedly returned to Russia.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that seven people were injured during strikes in the Odesa region, with four individuals being hospitalized, while three others received on-site treatment.

The strikes caused significant damage in three settlements, affecting 13 residential and country houses, garages, railway infrastructure, outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and a vehicle.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported that the port and transport infrastructure in Odesa were also targeted. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into alleged violations of the laws and customs of war under Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

Additionally, Russian drones attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. A drone crash in an open area caused damage to the façade of a children's polyclinic, injuring a security guard who was hospitalized, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

The day before this latest bombardment, more than a million Ukrainians were left without power amid freezing temperatures, following a Russian attack involving nearly 200 cruise missiles and UAVs targeting energy facilities throughout Ukraine.

Ambitious Ukraine Long-Range Strikes Hit Russian Air Defenses, Refinery, Naval Base
Other Topics of Interest

Ambitious Ukraine Long-Range Strikes Hit Russian Air Defenses, Refinery, Naval Base

It’s not just Russia relentlessly attacking. The Ukrainian strike Standard Operating Procedure is to find the Russian air defenses, blow them up, and then send kamikaze drone swarms through the gap.

Ukraine is bracing for what could be its toughest winter of the almost three-year war as reports indicate Moscow has built up a large stockpile of missiles in preparation for stepping up its aerial bombardment on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and as its troops advance on the frontlines in the east.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Resilience and Survival: How Ukraine’s Border City Lives Under Constant Russian Air Strikes EXCLUSIVE Drones
Resilience and Survival: How Ukraine’s Border City Lives Under Constant Russian Air Strikes
By Sergii Kostezh
1h ago
Russia Is at War With the West – What Needs to Be Done War in Ukraine
OPINION: Russia Is at War With the West – What Needs to Be Done
By Jason Jay Smart
2h ago
Ambitious Ukraine Long-Range Strikes Hit Russian Air Defenses, Refinery, Naval Base Energy
Ambitious Ukraine Long-Range Strikes Hit Russian Air Defenses, Refinery, Naval Base
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
HUR Destroys Russian Zoopark Radar Complex, $24M Strike Captured on Video Drones
HUR Destroys Russian Zoopark Radar Complex, $24M Strike Captured on Video
By Julia Struck
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russian Torture Camp in Belarus Exposed: Evidence of War Crimes
Next » World Briefing: November 29, 2024