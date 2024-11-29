Russia’s forces launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine in the early morning of Friday, Nov. 29, using a mix of 132 Shahed and other unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), according to Ukraine’s air forces.

Air defenses are said to have managed to shoot down 88 drones across multiple regions, while 41 drones were “locationally lost” as a result of electronic warfare (EW) action, with one drone reportedly returned to Russia.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper confirmed that seven people were injured during strikes in the Odesa region, with four individuals being hospitalized, while three others received on-site treatment.

The strikes caused significant damage in three settlements, affecting 13 residential and country houses, garages, railway infrastructure, outbuildings, a gas pipeline, and a vehicle.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported that the port and transport infrastructure in Odesa were also targeted. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into alleged violations of the laws and customs of war under Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

Additionally, Russian drones attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. A drone crash in an open area caused damage to the façade of a children's polyclinic, injuring a security guard who was hospitalized, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

The day before this latest bombardment, more than a million Ukrainians were left without power amid freezing temperatures, following a Russian attack involving nearly 200 cruise missiles and UAVs targeting energy facilities throughout Ukraine.

Ukraine is bracing for what could be its toughest winter of the almost three-year war as reports indicate Moscow has built up a large stockpile of missiles in preparation for stepping up its aerial bombardment on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and as its troops advance on the frontlines in the east.