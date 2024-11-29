Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed the Russian Zoopark surveillance and fire-control radar complex, a highly valuable asset frequently showcased by the Russian troops, according to a Telegram post from Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR).

“The intelligence servicemen burned the expensive Russian radar complex,” read the caption accompanying the video released by HUR.

Kyiv Post has not been able to independently verify the location or timing of the footage. The video shows UAVs striking the Zoopark complex. Small explosions can be seen, followed by plumes of black smoke and flames, suggesting that the radar system was completely disabled.

The Russian radar complex was identified by soldiers from the “Kryla” unit, part of HUR’s active operations department. They launched the attack using four long-range FPV drones.

According to intelligence reports, the Zoopark complex is valued at Hr.1 billion (approximately $24 million), while the FPV drones used in the attack cost Hr.100,000. ($2,400)

“The ratio is 1:10,000. We continue the fight!” the message said.

HUR did not specify which Zoopark variant was destroyed. The Zoopark-1 radar system is designed to counter artillery by detecting mortar shells within a 20-kilometer radius, artillery shells within 30 kilometers, and surface-to-air missiles within 50 kilometers, identifying their launch points.

The presence of the Zoopark-1 system in occupied Donbas was first documented in 2016 by volunteers from the international community InformNapalm, who published photos highlighting its distinct features. However, HUR reported recording its activity even earlier.

“It [the Zoopark] has been on our territory since 2014. We detected it in the fall of 2014 and even more so in 2015, when the 1st and 2nd ‘army corps’ were already established,” HUR spokesperson Vadym Skibitsky reported previously.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Zoopark-1 system had been supplied to Syria, among other locations, where Russian troops were actively engaged in hostilities. HUR noted that Russia has been using conflict zones as testing grounds for such equipment.

In March 2024, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) announced the successful destruction of a Zoopark-1 complex along with its crew in the Lyman sector of the Donetsk region. The SSO did not disclose the exact weapons used in that operation.