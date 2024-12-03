Russian military spies have employed an innovative technique using neighboring Wi-Fi systems to breach secure networks in an unprecedented hacking operation dating to 2022, according to recent reports. The Kremlin’s notorious APT28 hacking group, also known as Fancy Bear and Unit 26165, is a GRU intelligence operation that has advanced its methods, bypassing traditional close-access operations and remotely hacking into sensitive systems from a building across the street. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Russian hackers from the APT28 group used advanced Wi-Fi techniques to remotely infiltrate secure networks in DC in 2022, bypassing traditional espionage methods.(Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels.com) Advertisement The discovery was made by cybersecurity researchers at Volexity, who traced the attack back to early 2022 while investigating a breach involving one of their customers in Washington, D.C., according to Wired. This new Wi-Fi hacking method, dubbed a “nearest neighbor attack,” has raised alarm among cybersecurity experts, revealing a far more sophisticated and remote form of espionage than previous attempts. “This is the first case we’ve worked where you have an attacker that’s extremely far away and essentially broke into other organizations in the US in physical proximity to the intended target, then pivoted over Wi-Fi to get into the target network across the street,” Steven Adair, founder of Volexity, told Wired. The method essentially allowed the hackers to infiltrate their target’s network without ever having to physically approach the building or use risky radio equipment. Other Topics of Interest South Korea President Declares Emergency Martial Law Yoon went on to label the opposition, which holds a majority in the 300-member parliament, as "anti-state forces intent on overthrowing the regime" and called his decision "inevitable". The attack marks a significant leap in espionage tactics, with APT28 circumventing the risks associated with traditional close-access methods. Instead of sitting outside a target’s building and using radio equipment to breach Wi-Fi, as the group had done in past operations, the hackers found a far more stealthy approach. They infiltrated a nearby network, compromised a laptop, and used it as a relay to break into the intended victim’s Wi-Fi. This method allowed them to breach sensitive systems without leaving Russian soil, a stark departure from previous, more risky operations. Advertisement The breach came to light in early 2022, when Volexity began investigating repeated intrusions into one of their customer's networks. After months of following breadcrumbs left behind by the hackers, Volexity’s analysts discovered that the compromised machine had been accessing a Wi-Fi network from an office building across the street. “At that point, it was 100% clear where it was coming from,” said Adair. “It’s not a car in the street. It’s the building next door.”

At that point, it was 100% clear where it was coming from... It’s not a car in the street. It’s the building next door. Steven Adair, founder of Volexity

With the cooperation of the neighboring organization, Volexity’s team traced the attack back to a laptop that had been compromised. The hackers had turned the laptop’s Wi-Fi antenna into a relay, using it to jump from one compromised network to another, ultimately breaching the target’s Wi-Fi. The method showed that the hackers had “daisy-chained” several networks together, a technique that had never been seen before in this type of espionage. Advertisement According to Adair, the hackers had compromised the Wi-Fi of the second organization by exploiting credentials they had obtained from online sources. However, due to two-factor authentication, they had been unable to use the credentials on other networks. It appears that the attackers had also exploited a VPN appliance on the second network, making the breach even more sophisticated. “Who knows how many devices or networks they compromised and were doing this on,” Adair noted. Even after the hackers were evicted from the victim's network, they attempted to regain access in the spring of 2022. Volexity discovered that the hackers had tried to exploit a guest Wi-Fi network, but their persistence was thwarted when the intrusion attempt was quickly detected and blocked. The investigation into the breach also led to the confirmation that Russian hackers were behind the attack. Microsoft's analysis of remnants left on the victim's computer matched techniques previously used by APT28. The group had exploited a vulnerability in Windows' print spooler system to gain administrative access, an attack method known to be associated with Russia’s GRU. “It was an exact one-to-one match,” Adair said, tying the breach directly to the GRU’s cyber operations. Advertisement