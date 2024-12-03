The administration of US President Joe Biden unveiled the latest $725 million military aid package for Kyiv on Monday, with seven weeks to go in its term and about $9 billion left in funds earmarked for Ukraine. “At the president’s direction, we will spend every dollar that Congress has appropriated for Ukraine, and to replenish our stockpiles,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Monday. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Ryder estimated the total aid left from Congress’ appropriations package last spring at roughly $9 billion: $6.8 billion that can still be drawn from US stockpiles, and more than $2.2 billion to buy weapons and equipment from the US defense industry. The latest tranche includes ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, Stinger missiles, counter-drone systems, anti-armor weapons, and artillery ammunition, as well as another shipment of the controversial anti-personnel landmines that Biden recently approved. The Pentagon noted that Russian tactics have changed to involve more soldiers on foot comprising the advance parties. Advertisement Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the package was part of efforts “to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression” before Donald Trump takes office in the third week of January 2025. Trump and many of his fellow Republicans, who are assuming control of both houses of the legislature, have expressed that brokering a peace deal will be their priority over approving more aid for Ukraine. Other Topics of Interest Kyiv Calls on NATO for 20 Advanced Air Defense Systems to Defend Power Grid Sybiha emphasized the urgent need for at least 20 additional air defense systems, including Hawk, NASAMS, and IRIS-T, to help Ukraine prevent a potential blackout. On Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, providing “an update on the continued surge of US security assistance to Ukraine to provide the capabilities it needs to defend against Russian aggression,” the Pentagon said.

Russia’s military budget to soar to a record 13.5 trillion rubles in 2025 About 33 percent of the Russian federal budget posted on a government website Sunday has been earmarked for defense, amounting to 13.5 trillion rubles (approximately $130 billion at Monday’s exchange rates), up from a reported 28.3 percent of the 2024 budget. Advertisement Both houses of the country’s legislature, the Duma and the Federation Council, had passed the budget and its line items about a week ago, and President Vladimir Putin formally approved the measures over the weekend. The three-year budget, however, calls for a slight contraction of military spending for 2026 and 2027. Moscow is likely to struggle to keep up with military spending increases as inflation hovers around 8.5 percent, the Central Bank has raised the prime rate to a staggering 21 percent, and the ruble is plummeting against the US dollar. In June of 2022, before Western financial sanctions took hold, a dollar bought about 54 rubles. Now it buys about 106 rubles. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Kyiv on Monday, the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, and highlighted €650 million in military aid that had been approved by Berlin. According to the US special office for Ukraine-funding oversight, Washington’s total funding for Kyiv is nearly $183 billion, as of Sept. 30, 2024.

ISW: Moscow launches 100-plus drones at Ukraine per day, but Kyiv’s EW systems are knocking down nearly all of them The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Monday that, as Russia is able to ramp up its domestic production of Shahed-type drones thanks to components imported from China and/or Iran, Ukraine’s advances in electronic warfare (EW) innovations have resulted in the percentage of those drones that do not reach their target to “increase significantly over the course of October and November 2024.” Advertisement The ISW highlighted that Ukrainian military expert Petro Chernyk told Ukrainian military news outlet ArmyInform that Russia has increased the production of Shahed drone airframes, statements that, the ISW analysts said, align with the think-tank’s October 2024 assessment of those numbers. “This dynamic is reflected in the composition of the strike packages that Russia launched at Ukraine between October and November 2024, as it has become more common for Russian forces to launch between 80 to 100 (or more) Shahed and decoy drones as part of their larger strike packages,” the analysts wrote. “Russian forces launched 110 Shahed drones and other unspecified drones, likely decoys, at Ukraine on the night of December 1 to 2, for example.” They added that Moscow frequently launches Shahed drones alongside “more limited numbers” of cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Advertisement

