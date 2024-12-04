“According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or damage,” he said.

Pavel Malkov, Governor of Russia’s Ryazan region, claimed that air defense systems shot down three UAV s over the region.

Additionally, an attack on the Black Sea port in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, was also reported, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

Russian media outlets have reported that in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec 4, a series of explosions occurred near the Dyagilevo military airfield in the Russian city of Ryazan. Videos of the incident have already surfaced online.

Kyiv Post reached out to Ukrainian intelligence services for comment, but they stated that “the information is being clarified.”

The Dyagilevo airbase hosts the 43rd Combat Application and Flight Training Center, equipped with strategic aircraft such as Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, Tu-134UBL, An-26, and the 203rd Separate Aerial Tanker Regiment with Il-78 aircraft. A 360th aviation repair plant is also located near the base.

In Novorossiysk, missile carriers used in attacks on Ukraine were targeted.

Novorossiysk is one of the key ports for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and a crucial element of its military infrastructure. Following numerous strikes on ports and military facilities in Crimea, including significant losses in Sevastopol, the Russian command has actively relocated its forces to Novorossiysk.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that overnight, Russian forces intercepted and destroyed 24 Ukrainian drones. According to the statement, six were allegedly downed over the Rostov region, five over Bryansk, four over Belgorod, three over Ryazan, one over Astrakhan, and five over Krasnodar Krai.

Last week drones operated by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) struck a fuel and energy facility in Russia’s Kaluga region – over 500 kilometers (311 miles) northeast of Ukraine, Kyiv Post intelligence sources reported.

According to military intelligence sources, around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, a series of explosions and a subsequent fire occurred following kamikaze drone strikes on the facility.

The target of the nighttime attack was the KalugaNeftProduct oil depot, which has played a role in supporting Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

“Despite the devastating consequences of the attack, videos posted online reveal that local residents reacted to HUR’s operation with enthusiasm and a good sense of humor. Stay tuned for more!” a Kyiv Post intelligence source stated.

Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil depots have been a part of its ongoing strategy to weaken Russia’s petroleum sector, its main economic asset.