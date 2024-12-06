In a strange twist to the ongoing repercussions of the January 6 Capitol riot, Kevin Daniel Loftus, a 56-year-old Texas man, attempted to join Russian military forces to fight against Ukraine.

This unusual case unfolded during a recent court hearing, revealing Loftus's plans to travel to Turkey en route to Russia, despite being on probation for his involvement in the Capitol insurrection, according to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal.

A video of Jan. 6 rioters outside the US Capitol is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the House Select Committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC, on July 21, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Loftus was apprehended on October 28 while trying to board a flight to Turkey. His probation terms explicitly required him to seek permission for any travel outside the Dallas area, which he failed to obtain. Prosecutors stated that Loftus intended to continue his journey from Turkey to Georgia, where he planned to secure a 90-day visa for Russia.

According to federal prosecutor Eli Ross, Loftus had been in contact with an individual named Grisha in Russia, who was supposed to facilitate his connection with Russian military forces.

In a surprise admission during an interview with FBI agents, Loftus confirmed that he had made several transfers of approximately $1,200 each to Grisha, purportedly to support Russian soldiers with equipment.

When asked if he would have fought on behalf of Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Loftus replied affirmatively. “Yes,” he stated, indicating his willingness to engage in combat against Ukraine.

The Justice Department has pursued over 1,500 prosecutions related to the Capitol riot, and Loftus's case adds an alarming dimension to this ongoing saga. His actions come at a time when the political landscape is shifting dramatically following the election of President-elect Donald Trump, who has hinted at pardoning those involved in the January 6 events.

Many defendants have seized upon this prospect, seeking delays in their legal proceedings as they await potential clemency.

Loftus’s legal troubles escalated after he was arrested for violating his probation just three days after attempting to fly to Turkey. He was apprehended in Iowa while driving towards Wisconsin, ostensibly to deliver personal belongings—photographs, money, and gold coins—to his son before returning to Dallas. Following his arrest, Loftus was transferred to Washington, D.C., where he appeared before Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui.

Judge Faruqui expressed disbelief at Loftus's intentions. “I am just trying to get my head wrapped around this,” he remarked during the hearing. “This is fairly…either troubling or fantastical.”