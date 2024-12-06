Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US president-elect Donald Trump could meet this weekend in Paris, where both leaders are to attend the re-opening of Notre Dame cathedral, a Ukrainian official told AFP Friday.

This would be the first meeting between the two since the election of Trump, who has claimed he will secure a ceasefire within 24 hours in the Russia-Ukraine war. His comments have raised fears he would push Ukraine into accepting peace on Russia's terms.

"The president of Ukraine will attend the celebrations on the occasion of the restoration of the cathedral of Notre Dame. He will meet with President (Emmanuel) Macron," a source in the Ukrainian government said. Diplomatic sources in Paris also said Zelensky was expected to attend.

The Ukrainian source said "other meetings are also possible, in particular with president-elect Donald Trump, who will also attend the event."

Trump has repeatedly criticised US military aid to Kyiv, in contrast to incumbent President Joe Biden.

Fears over his approach increased after he named Keith Kellogg, a retired general who has called on Kyiv to make concessions to end the war, as his Ukraine envoy.

Ukrainian officials have sought to project calm and fostered relations with the incoming president and his team.

Last month, Zelensky said that Russia's war against his country will "end sooner" than it otherwise would have done once Trump becomes president.