As of today, five successful launches of the “Peklo” missile-drones have been reported. The rockets have a strike range of 700 km and can reach speeds of up to 700 km/h. For security reasons, the technical details and the exact number of drones delivered have not been disclosed.

On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , Dec. 6, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky handed over the first batch of modern “Peklo” [Hell] missile-drones to the Ukrainian military. This is the first series of Ukrainian rocket drones to go into mass production.

The "Peklo" (Hell) drone-missile — our Ukrainian weapon with proven combat effectiveness. Today, the first batch was delivered to our Defense Forces. The mission now is to scale up production and deployment.

The state-of-the-art “Peklo” missile-drone was created by a Ukrainian manufacturer from scratch in record time – within one year. It is not only being produced in series but is also continually being improved to expand the list of potential targets, as reported by Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.

“Work is constantly underway to enhance the product’s protection against electronic warfare (EW) effects, improve operational characteristics, and increase strike accuracy. New types of warheads are being developed to broaden the range of possible targets,” Smetanin explained.

The President previously noted that this is a fundamentally new type of weapon for Ukraine. Additionally, event participants emphasized that the Ukrainian missile-drones are just as effective as some Russian cruise missiles, while being significantly cheaper.

The event was attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Anna Hvozdyar, and the President’s Strategic Advisor, Oleksandr Kamyshyn.