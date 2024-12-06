As a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia on, 17 people were injured, 9 more died. Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported this in Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Nine people died, seventeen were wounded, including two children – the number of victims from the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia has increased,” Fedorov wrote.

According to Fedorov, a service station was destroyed, houses and shops nearby were damaged.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported that on Dec. 6, 2024, around 6:00 p.m. local time, the Russian army carried out an aerial attack on one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia.

According to preliminary information, nine people died, among the wounded were children aged 4 and 11. Information about the victims is being clarified.

President Volodymyr Zelensky decried Russia’s continued attacks on civilian targets. 

UkrInform
