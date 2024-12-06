As a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia on, 17 people were injured, 9 more died. Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported this in Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Nine people died, seventeen were wounded, including two children – the number of victims from the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia has increased,” Fedorov wrote.

According to Fedorov, a service station was destroyed, houses and shops nearby were damaged.