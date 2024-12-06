As a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia on, 17 people were injured, 9 more died. Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported this in Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
“Nine people died, seventeen were wounded, including two children – the number of victims from the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia has increased,” Fedorov wrote.
According to Fedorov, a service station was destroyed, houses and shops nearby were damaged.
Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported that on Dec. 6, 2024, around 6:00 p.m. local time, the Russian army carried out an aerial attack on one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia.
According to preliminary information, nine people died, among the wounded were children aged 4 and 11. Information about the victims is being clarified.
President Volodymyr Zelensky decried Russia’s continued attacks on civilian targets.
Russia’s words mean nothing, but their bombs and missiles speak volumes.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 6, 2024
On the evening of St. Nicholas Day, aerial bombs in Zaporizhzhia hit a service station directly, cars with people inside. As of now, four people are known to be wounded and are receiving medical assistance.… pic.twitter.com/9aCIDB4MbP
