Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Sunday that the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria demonstrates that Russia and its allies are not invincible, drawing parallels to Ukraine’s ongoing war against Moscow’s forces.

“The events in Syria have made the world realise once again, or at least they should, that even the most cruel regime may fall and that Russia and its allies can be defeated,” Tusk wrote on social media platform X.

Assad’s ouster has sparked reactions worldwide, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his cabinet framing the fall as a cautionary tale for authoritarian leaders relying on Russian support.

“Assad has fallen. This is how it has always been and will always be for dictators who bet on Putin. He always betrays those who rely on him,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said, reiterating Kyiv’s support for the Syrian people.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry later added that the weekend’s developments in Damascus signal an opportunity for Syria to "turn the page on the black history of the Assad clan’s rule.”

Kyiv also emphasized the importance of ending Russia’s military presence in Syria, tying long-term Syrian security to Moscow's withdrawal.

“We are convinced that the long-term security of Syria depends on the end of the Russian presence in that country,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Assad arrived in Moscow on Sunday with his family and has been granted asylum by the Russian government, Russian News Agency TASS reported.

Zelensky’s administration expressed hope for the restoration of diplomatic ties with Syria, which had deteriorated under Assad’s regime, signaling potential future collaboration with a post-Assad government.