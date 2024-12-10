Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to consider French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to deploy foreign troops on Ukrainian territory until the country joins NATO.

Zelensky made this statement just prior talks with Friedrich Merz, leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), in Kyiv on Monday.

The Ukrainian president shared that during his meeting in Paris with Emmanuel Macron and elected US President Donald Trump, he asked what security guarantees Ukraine would receive until it becomes a NATO member.

“If there’s a pause while Ukraine is not yet in NATO, and even if we had an invitation but were not yet in NATO, who guarantees our security during that pause? We can think about it and work on Emmanuel’s position,” the Ukrainian leader wrote on his official Telegram channel.

Zelensky recalled that Macron had suggested placing foreign troops in Ukraine until the country becomes a NATO member. However, Zelensky emphasized that it is important to clearly understand when Ukraine will join the EU and NATO, as only then will effective security guarantees for Ukraine be provided.”

“But we need to have a clear understanding of when Ukraine will be in the EU and when Ukraine will be in NATO. Understanding our future, these would be very effective guarantees.”