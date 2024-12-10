Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to consider French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to deploy foreign troops on Ukrainian territory until the country joins NATO.
Zelensky made this statement just prior talks with Friedrich Merz, leader of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), in Kyiv on Monday.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
The Ukrainian president shared that during his meeting in Paris with Emmanuel Macron and elected US President Donald Trump, he asked what security guarantees Ukraine would receive until it becomes a NATO member.
“If there’s a pause while Ukraine is not yet in NATO, and even if we had an invitation but were not yet in NATO, who guarantees our security during that pause? We can think about it and work on Emmanuel’s position,” the Ukrainian leader wrote on his official Telegram channel.
Zelensky recalled that Macron had suggested placing foreign troops in Ukraine until the country becomes a NATO member. However, Zelensky emphasized that it is important to clearly understand when Ukraine will join the EU and NATO, as only then will effective security guarantees for Ukraine be provided.”
“But we need to have a clear understanding of when Ukraine will be in the EU and when Ukraine will be in NATO. Understanding our future, these would be very effective guarantees.”
Talking to media, I reiterated: Ukraine wants this war to end more than anyone else. No doubt, a diplomatic resolution would save lives. We do seek it. However, I stressed to President @EmmanuelMacron and President @realDonaldTrump that Putin doesn’t want this war to end. He must… pic.twitter.com/NMthkkWz1l— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 9, 2024
Last week Kyiv Post reported that European countries are considering the possibility of sending military forces to Ukraine to ensure compliance with a potential ceasefire agreement, according to reports from NATO sources and various media outlets.
What Will Happen to Russia’s Syrian Military Bases?
In Paris and London, policymakers are preparing different scenarios for future political involvement in the ongoing war in Ukraine and ways to support Kyiv in case the new US leadership fully reshapes its foreign policy and reduces aid to Kyiv.
Radio Liberty revealed that discussions are underway about deploying French and British troops to monitor the demarcation line as one possible scenario. However, these talks are reportedly taking place in individual European capitals, not at the NATO level.
Reports from Deutsche Welle echo similar possibilities, suggesting that European countries could deploy forces or private military companies to enforce a potential ceasefire agreement.
Despite the discussions, the idea of deploying troops to Ukraine faces opposition from several European nations, particularly Germany.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barraud have spoken publicly about the option, but consensus among European allies remains elusive.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter