Chinese EU Envoy Lu Shaye described the US policy on Europe as “appalling” in a comment on Wednesday.

Lu’s remark came as Washington raises tariffs on China and potentially the EU, which in turns followed a recent comment by US President Donald Trump that the “EU was formed in order to screw the United States.”

“When you look at how the Trump administration has implemented a brazen and domineering policy towards Europe, treating its allies in this way, honestly, from a European perspective, it’s quite appalling,” Lu said, according to South China Morning Post.

Speaking on the sidelines during the annual Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, Lu called on Europe to compare Trump’s policies with China’s and ask it to “reflect” on its relations with Beijing.

“I believe European friends should reflect on this and compare the Trump administration’s policies with those of the Chinese government. In doing so, they will see that China’s diplomatic approach emphasizes peace, friendship, goodwill and win-win cooperation,” he added.

Beijing has previously criticized Europe’s “unilateral sanctions” and described Western military aid for Ukraine as “adding fuel to the fire” in the summer of 2024. Beijing reiterated its call in late February to end the EU’s sanctions against Chinese firms supplying Russia.

Lu also criticized the recent talks between the US and Russia on ending Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, saying that they should also involve Europe in the discussions as the talks “sideline” Europe.

“It shouldn’t just be decided by the US and Russia alone, especially since Europe has expressed significant concerns, feeling that such diplomatic maneuvers sideline their position,” Lu said.

However, Beijing also said it was “pleased to see that Russia and relevant parties have made positive efforts to resolve the crisis” during a phone call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24.

Lu went on to suggest that Washington is not just leaning towards Moscow, but actively supporting it.

“Are people still asking whether China is leaning towards Russia?” Lu said. “If they are, they should blame the US too. The US is not only leaning [towards Russia], they are supporting [Russia],” Lu added.

Beijing and Moscow have been maintaining close ties after Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Xi recently receiving top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu in Beijing on Feb. 28 to discuss a “series of important agendas” to bolster bilateral ties this year. 

