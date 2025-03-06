President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Europe for its support upon arriving at Brussels’s emergency security summit on Thursday.

Zelensky said he is grateful for Europe’s actions supporting Ukraine, calling it a “strong signal” for Ukrainians.

“We are very thankful that we are not alone, and these are not just words. We feel it. It’s very important. You [sent] a strong signal to Ukrainian people, to Ukrainian warriors, to civilians, to all our families,” Zelensky said upon his arrival, according to The Guardian.

“And it’s great that we are not alone,” he added.

According to the agenda released by the European Council, the meeting would start with an “exchange of views with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola” at 1:30 p.m. Kyiv time.

At 2 p.m., a lunch attended by European leaders and Zelensky is planned, after which a “working session” is slated to start at 3:30 p.m., with a joint press conference to follow.

Thursday’s summit brings all 27 EU leaders together for the first time since the explosive meeting between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump last week, with US military aid and intelligence sharing suspended since.

Ahead of the meeting, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out an €800 billion plan to “re-arm Europe” and assume responsibility for the continent’s defense.

“The real question in front of us is whether Europe is prepared to act as decisively as the situation dictates. And whether Europe is ready and able to act with the speed and the ambition that is needed,” von der Leyen said in a statement ahead of the emergency meeting.

