The commander of a high-profile combat brigade that was Ukraine’s first major fighting formation to have been trained outside the country was replaced shortly after the unit returned home after months of training in France, and days before it went into combat, news reports said.

Col. Dmytro Ryumshin left command of the 155th Mechanized Brigade on Dec. 12. The formation had been created in mid-2024 and was formed, armed and trained exclusively in French training bases from August to November.

The 155th had been profiled by both French and Ukrainian government media as powerful combat element of 2,000 men armed with French-donated AMX 10 light tanks, 128 armored fighting vehicles and 18 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, one of the most effective artillery systems operational in the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Ryumshin in a short statement posted on the brigade Facebook page said he was thankful to soldiers, NCOs and officers for their “loyalty and professionalism,” and said it had been an honor to train with them. The unit would go to the fighting line “soon,” he said.

Ryumshin was one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU’s) more seasoned combat leaders with more than a year served in command slots in two combat brigades. Prior to taking command of the 155th, Ryumshin had been the senior officer in 47th Mechanized Brigade. He was relieved of command during ultimately unsuccessful defense operations in the eastern Avdiivka sector.

Ukrainian military journalist Yuriy Butusov in a Sunday report called Ryumshin “one of our best commanders” and claimed the 155th leadership saw hundreds of soldiers desert during training in France, because men assigned to the unit weren’t volunteers but forcibly recruited.

“The commander of Ukrainian army ground forces decided to create a dog-and-pony unit and jammed into the unit several thousand people, a lot of them literally from the street. They put those guys in a uniform, told them they were a brigade, they put a competent commander in charge, but they didn’t give him time to create a unified unit. As a result, a lot of the soldiers weren’t motivated and they deserted.”