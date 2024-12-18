The collaboration between Ukraine and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) – a UK-led military coalition of Northern European nations – receives little attention in public debate, yet its significance can hardly be overstated. Both on the battlefield and in geopolitical strategy, the partnership has proven vital for European security.

The JEF, which includes NATO’s newest members Sweden and Finland, was designed as a high-readiness rapid response force. Its focus on Northern Europe, the Arctic, and the Baltic Sea places it squarely in opposition to the region’s primary destabilizer: Russia. The JEF aims to deploy before NATO’s Article 5 can be invoked – acting as Europe’s “first responder” in crises.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has reinforced this purpose. Half of JEF’s member states share borders with Russia and face its hybrid threats daily – whether through cyberattacks, weaponized migration, or disruptions to critical undersea infrastructure. In the face of this, the JEF has stood firm, emerging as Europe’s most tangible response to Moscow’s aggression.

Since February 2022, JEF members have outpaced their European NATO counterparts in supporting Ukraine, committing an extraordinary €11 billion more in military and financial aid. By 2025, this figure is expected to exceed €12 billion. The JEF’s response has been characterized by bold, decisive actions – Denmark hollowed out its defense stockpiles and led the fighter jet coalition; Norway partnered with the UK to drive Ukraine’s maritime defense capabilities; and the Baltic states – Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia – gave everything they could militarily, financially, and diplomatically to ensure Russia’s advance stops in Ukraine.

The UK has been the linchpin of this effort. Britain stood with Ukraine from day one, providing critical intelligence and leading on weapons, tanks, and jets. Through Operations Orbital and Interflex, the UK trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, helping them withstand and counter Russian offensives.

Yet as JEF’s leader, Britain has not delivered on Ukraine’s most pressing aspiration: full membership in the Joint Expeditionary Force. Ukraine does not seek JEF’s engagement in its war but instead advocates for inclusion to enhance interoperability, strategic planning, and operational readiness. Membership would bridge the gap toward NATO accession, further integrating Ukraine into Europe’s defense architecture.

In November 2024, Ukraine participated in its first JEF exercise – Joint Protector 24 – in Latvia. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive: Ukrainian forces impressed their counterparts with their battlefield experience, adaptability, and leadership under pressure. Despite this success, tangible progress on Ukraine’s membership has stalled.

Critics argue that geography – JEF’s Northern European focus – remains an obstacle. This objection, however, is short-sighted. In an era where war’s boundaries are increasingly blurred, Ukraine’s experience in countering hybrid threats is far more relevant than its coordinates on a map. Ukraine has proven its maritime ingenuity, sinking Russian warships and undermining Black Sea dominance without a functioning navy – a feat that should be invaluable to JEF’s maritime objectives. If JEF truly prioritizes regional security and innovation, it cannot afford to ignore Ukraine’s contribution.

The UK, as “primus inter pares” in JEF, bears the responsibility to lead. Yet it has been noticeably absent in driving Ukraine’s integration. This lack of direction raises troubling questions about Britain’s role in shaping Europe’s security architecture post-Brexit. For decades, the UK set the standard for European leadership – whether through NATO or the creation of coalitions like JEF. Today, as America’s global priorities shift toward the Indo-Pacific, the UK must take up the mantle of leadership.

Other countries, such as the Netherlands, are already stepping up. Last week, ahead of the JEF Summit in Tallinn, the Dutch Parliament adopted a resolution calling on their government to advocate for Ukraine’s membership. Such proactive leadership stands in stark contrast to Britain’s inertia, which risks eroding its influence within the alliance. Rumors that the UK might cede leadership of Operation Interflex to the Netherlands in 2025 only underscore this concerning trend.

The stakes are high. Ukraine’s battlefield experience, technological innovations in modern warfare, and strategic location make it a natural partner for JEF. Integrating Ukraine would send a powerful message to Russia that Europe is united, resilient, and unyielding. It would also position JEF as a critical pillar of European defense at a time when multilateral alliances are more essential than ever.

The UK must reclaim its leadership role in the JEF. Supporting Ukraine’s full membership would be a strategic masterstroke—a move that not only strengthens the alliance but also affirms Britain’s role as a global defender of freedom and security.

If Ukraine’s war has proven anything, it is that Europe’s security begins on the frontlines of Kyiv and extends to the Arctic, the Baltic regions and beyond. JEF was designed to respond to crises and shape the future of European defense. Ukraine is already at the center of that effort – it’s time for us to recognize it by granting them a seat at the table.

By leading on Ukraine’s inclusion, Britain can demonstrate that its post-Brexit vision is not one of retreat, but of decisive leadership on the world stage. In an increasingly volatile world, Ukraine’s membership in JEF, with UK support, would mark a crucial step toward a stronger and safer Europe.

Lord Ashcroft KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster. For more information on his work, visit lordashcroft.com. Follow him on X/Facebook @LordAshcroft.

