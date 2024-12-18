Russian authorities on Wednesday, Dec. 18, announced the detention of a suspect in connection with the Tuesday bomb attack in Moscow, which killed Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Armed Forces’ radiation, chemical, and biological protection forces, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov.

The Investigative Committee (IC) and the Federal Security Service (FSB) identified the suspect as a 28-year-old Uzbek citizen, born in 1995. His name has not been disclosed. According to a statement from the security forces, the suspect admitted during interrogation to being recruited by Ukrainian special services.

He was reportedly promised $100,000 and relocation to a European country in exchange for carrying out the attack.

The suspect allegedly traveled to Moscow, where he received an improvised explosive device. He planted the explosives on an electric scooter parked near Kirillov’s residence on Ryazansky Prospekt.

To monitor Kirillov’s movements, he rented a carsharing vehicle equipped with a surveillance camera.

According to the IC, footage from the camera was streamed live to the attack’s organizers in Dnipro, Ukraine. When Kirillov exited his building, the explosive device was remotely detonated.

In a video released by the FSB, the suspect confessed to his involvement.

“I came to Moscow on the instructions of Ukrainian special services. I bought a scooter, and later, the materials for the bomb arrived. I placed it near the general’s house. When he left, I pressed the button. I was promised $100,000 and a European passport,” the suspect said.

Telegram channels Shot and Baza, cited by Meduza, identified the suspect as Ahmad Kurbanov, who had reportedly lived in Balashikha, near Moscow, and was detained in the village of Chernoe.

According to the reports, Kurbanov first arrived in Moscow in 2015, working in a teahouse, before returning to Uzbekistan.

Who is Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov?

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection forces, is a key figure in Russia’s defense apparatus. He was known for leading briefings on alleged US “military biological activities” in Ukraine since 2023.

In October, he was sanctioned by Britain over the alleged use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. Kirillov is the most senior Russian army official to be targeted on Russian territory.

His death follows a series of high-profile killings of individuals tied to Russia’s military and defense sectors.

Just one day before his death, on Monday, Dec. 16, Kirillov had been charged in absentia by Ukrainian authorities for alleged war crimes following an SBU investigation.

Ukrainian officials have officially denied any involvement in the attack. However, sources within Ukraine’s special services told Kyiv Post that the operation was conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).