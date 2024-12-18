For several days Ukrainian mainstream and social media have been discussing the newly developed Peklo (Hell) jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV or drone). It was announced by the Ministry of Strategic Industries, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky on Dec. 6, which underlined the high expectations of the weapon as a potential game changer.

If Peklo works as intended, it will simultaneously solve several issues faced by Ukrainian forces. It is said to have sufficient range to allow Ukraine to attack distant Russian strategic targets without relying on the need for long-range US, Anglo-French, or German missiles, which have been reluctant to authorize their unrestricted use for fear of “escalation.”

From the limited details available on the weapon it seems to have both flight speed that will make it difficult for Russian air defenses to intercept and a warhead, comparable to that carried by Russian Shahed / Geran kamikaze drones, large enough to be effective against targets such as airfields and ammunition storage areas.

Currently, Ukraine has been limited to drones employing warheads of around 10 kilograms (22 pounds), which have been mainly effective against vulnerable, high-tech facilities such as power substations or oil refineries. Another recent Ukrainian development, the Lyuty drone, carries a larger warhead but has a relatively low speed, which makes it susceptible to Russian air defense systems.

Experts believe the Peklo has the potential to significantly affect the strategic balance.

Missile or drone?

The new Peklo attack UAV, which is powered by a jet engine, is said to have a flight speed of around 700 kph (440 mph) with a range of 700 kilometers (440 miles). The use of a jet engine rather than the more usual propeller-driven drones, leads some analysts to refer to it as a missile.

“I don’t see a substantial difference between different types of engines delivering a warhead to a target. A ‘rocket-powered drone’ is essentially a missile. Yes, it resembles a missile in terms of speed, but traditionally, missiles are thought to carry larger warheads, around 400 – 500 kilograms [880 – 1,100 pounds]. Peklo carries one of 50 kilograms [110 pounds], which is more typical of drones,” Oleh Katkov, an analyst at the Defense Express Group, said.

Jet-powered Peklo. Photo by AFP

Despite the smaller warhead, its velocity will ensure a powerful impact upon hitting its target, according to military analyst Denis Popovych: “In terms of its destructive power, this is comparable to a large-caliber artillery shell and... combined with inertial and GPS guidance systems, it should achieve a high level of accuracy.”

It is estimated that the accuracy of the UAV is within 10-20 meters - sufficient for it to be effectively deployed given its power and the potential for use in mass numbers.

However, the defining advantage Peklo offers is its range and speed. A range of 700 kilometers (440 miles) would allow Ukraine to target any location within the European part of the Russian Federation. This includes around 70% of Russia’s defense enterprises and, crucially, airfields from which aircraft carrying guided aerial bombs are based.

Katkov said that its speed is another potential decisive factor in that it will complicate Russian countermeasures:

“The Russians have adapted well to our [conventional] drone attacks, using protective nets and mobile fire groups, even installed at factories in Bashkiria, 1,500 kilometers [1,000 miles] from Ukraine. They have also effectively used helicopters to engage slower drones. With a speed of 700 kph [400 mph], air defense measures will be far more difficult. Russia will have to divert systems or tactical aviation from the front, impacting frontline operations,” Katkov said.

Innovative design features

The manufacturers of the Peklo system describe it “as simple but effective.”

“Everything brilliant is simple. The design is efficient and allows for scalable production. If they showed 100 units produced in three months, that’s 30 per month – a level sufficient to consider scaling further. With adequate resources, production could be increased without difficulty. Moreover, the structure could withstand speeds up to 500 kph [312 mph] without any need for additional [structural] reinforcement,” engineer and drone designer Andrii Belchev said.

Popovych added that with up-scaled production, Ukraine could manufacture several hundred Peklo units a month, adding that currently 70% of its components are domestically sourced, with hopes that the remaining 30% that still require importing will eventually be substituted locally.

Katkov also says the layout of the Peklo, in which the engine is positioned above the main body, was an effective and cost-saving design feature. “The fuselage shape is pragmatic. Installing the engine on top is not only convenient but also eliminates the need for an expensive launch container. Such containers, filled with inert gas, are a peacetime luxury. In wartime, speed and efficiency are paramount,” he explained.