Fighters from the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reportedly have destroyed a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet in the Black Sea using Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems (MANPADS), though the specific system was not disclosed.

“Peak to the depths – intelligence scouts in the Black Sea destroyed the Russian Su-30SM,” reads the caption of a video published by the HUR. Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time and location of the footage.

According to HUR, the downed jet belonged to the 43rd Separate Naval Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, stationed at the Saki airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The report claims Russian forces lost contact with the fighter around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. A search and rescue mission began approximately three hours later, involving an An-26 aircraft and Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters.

“By noon, the invaders reported spotting an aviation fuel slick 70 km [44 miles] northwest of Cape Tarkhankut,” said the HUR. “Shortly after, they found the wreckage of the destroyed Su-30SM.”

The cost of the Su-30SM fighter is estimated at $50 million, according to the intelligence agency.

The Crimean Wind monitoring group reported on Wednesday that the Su-30SM had crashed into the Black Sea. According to its report, the jet, along with a Su-35, launched Kh-31P missiles over mainland Ukraine early on Sept. 11. The Su-30SM fired four out of six available missiles before disappearing from radar.

Later that morning, Russian helicopters found an oil slick about 3 km (2 miles) wide and pieces of the jet, including a wing, but were unable to retrieve any wreckage.

“It’s hard to say what happened. Maybe an F-16 attacked, or the Russian jet self-destructed in the Black Sea,” Crimean Wind initially speculated.

Later, the monitoring group reported that the Su-30SM had been shot down by a Ukrainian boat using MANPADS.

Crimean Wind also revealed that there were two Russian aircrew on board the Su-30SM, both with the rank of captain: pilot E.V. Stepanyshin and navigator D.O. Fomin. They were part of the 1st Aviation Squadron of the 43rd Separate Naval Assault Aviation Regiment (military unit 59882, Saki).

The Su-30SM has been repeatedly used by Russian forces to carry out bombings in Ukraine, often targeting civilian infrastructure.

The Su-30SM (NATO: “Flanker-H”), known as the “Serial Modernized” version, is a specialized 4+ generation fighter developed by the Irkut Corporation for the Russian Aerospace Forces. According to open sources, it features thrust-vectoring technology and advanced phased-array radar and avionics systems. The jet can carry up to 8,000 kg (17,637 pounds) of weapons, including air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, and is equipped with a 30mm GSh-30-1 autocannon.

Designed for both air superiority and ground attack missions, the Su-30SM has in-flight refueling capabilities, allowing it to operate far from its base. It also features electronic warfare capabilities, with SAP-518 electronic warfare pods that help protect it from air and surface-based missile systems by jamming its oponent’s radar and creating false targets.