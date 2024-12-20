In the Saky district of Crimea, members of the Ukrainian partisan movement, Atesh, discovered and reported a Russian fuel depot containing not only fuel tanks that supply its forces but also tanks and other military vehicles, the group reported on Telegram.

“The occupiers are taking measures to minimize the consequences in case of an attack: They are stretching [camouflage] nets and placing sandbags on the tanks, trying to prevent a larger fire if the depot is hit,” reads the Atesh post.

The partisans state that the information about the location of the depot and its coordinates has been passed to the relevant Ukrainian authorities: “The information about the location of this facility has already been passed to the right hands, and we are preparing the next stage of the operation.”

Coordinates: 45.244016337N, 33.400615787E

“Every step brings us closer to victory. We will not give the occupiers a chance. If you have information that can help us in the fight, write to our coordinator and receive a reward!” the partisans added.

Last month Atesh reported that at the Kozachyi training ground in Sevastopol, Russia, Russian forces train African and Cuban mercenaries and use children from the Yunarmiya group as human shields.

“Rashists are using children as human shields, trying to protect their soldiers and mercenaries from strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” said the partisans.

More than 20 years ago I feared that Ukraine’s Orange Revolution and the failure of Moscow’s proxy Victor Yanukovych to be elected as the country’s president would not go unanswered by Russia.

“Our agents continue to closely monitor such incidents and are ready to provide all necessary information to hold the occupiers accountable,” added Atesh.

