The military issues website Defense Express (DE) on Monday, Dec. 23 categorized Russia’s supposedly new Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) as “made of lies and old reserves.” It says that examination of the remnants of the missile that was used to strike the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Nov. 21, concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that it was a brand-new weapon “couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

It identified that markings on one of the components recovered from the Oreshnik’s debris contained a serial number and production date indicating it had been manufactured in April 2017.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

This handout photograph released by the Russian Defence Ministry on July 20, 2021, shows the latest S-500 air defense missile weapon system as it carries out live fire exercises to hit a high-speed ballistic target at The Kapustin Yar Training Ground in Russia. Moscow said that it had successfully test-fired its new S-500 air defence missile systems at a training ground in southern Russia and hit a high-speed ballistic target. (Photo by Handout / Russian Defence Ministry / AFP)

Advertisement

This strongly suggests that the missile was, or its components came from, the nuclear-capable RS 26 Rubezh intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), which some commentators say is the actual missile nomenclature.

Other Topics of Interest European Peacekeepers Can Solve Ukraine’s Demographic Black Hole – Academic A professor from Kyiv’s Shevchenko University said in a recent interview that “hungry” Ukrainian women and “hungry for women” foreign peacekeepers would boost the country’s birth rate.

It further suggests that the name Oreshnik has been used to cover up the fact that the Kremlin was in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty along with other projects like the Iskander missiles.

The component marking of “EFIT 302811.002” indicates it was manufactured by the Russian missile and space development enterprise the Scientific Production Center of Automatics and Instrument Building (NPTsAP), which is part of Roscosmos state space industry corporation.

Advertisement

NPTsAP builds control systems used in the Zenit, Proton-M, and Fregat launch vehicles as well as the Topol-M military intercontinental missile.

It seems likely that NPTsAP is involved in the production of Oreshnik: either through the supply of missile control equipment, the multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV), the entire missile or other modules.