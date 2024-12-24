In an interview aired on YouTube, Nikita Vasylenko, Professor of Journalism at Kyiv’s National Shevchenko University really put the cat among the pigeons with his comments on one way that Ukraine could solve the problems of its demographic crisis.

Interviewed by pro-Russian commentator Alexander Shelest on his YouTube channel, Vasylenko said that when the war in Ukraine ends, the country is likely to see the arrival of thousands of “foreign peacekeepers.”

“You can imagine how this will solve our demographic problem. At least 40,000 men with money, hungry for women, not tested by the front, but raised on good European products. And hundreds of thousands of hungry Ukrainian women who did not manage to leave for one reason or another, whose men have either already been killed or maimed in the war,” Vasylenko said.

He went on to compare the post war situation Ukraine would face with that during the Second World War when the country was filled with German soldiers, referring to “many ‘Fritz’ [slang name for Germans] children, born from ‘Fritz fathers’.”

Although Vasylenko later backtracked on his comments and spoke out against the introduction of thousands of peacekeepers into Ukraine, the damage had already been done.

First of all, student-journalists from the university accused the professor of sexism and for holding a pro-Russian position and demanded that he be dismissed. The student union declared a boycott of the administration of the institute and refused to cooperate with it until Vasylenko was fired

This was followed by a statement from Dmitro Lubinets, Ukraine’s parliamentary commissioner for Human Rights who said that Vasylenko’s comments should be investigated by the competent authorities.

“I am reacting to his statement for the second time – I wrote letters to the Ministry of Education and Culture with the aim of implementing state supervision (control) over the activities of the educational institution and to the university with the requirement to conduct an official investigation. I also see the need to contact the SBU,” Lubinets said.

Earlier, the National Security and Defense Council had said that Shelest’s channel was under investigation for “distributing narratives of Russian propaganda.”

In later comments to the Hromadske news channel, Vasylenko tried to explain the basis for his comments although they did little to alleviate the problems he had caused. about Ukrainian women and foreign peacekeepers.

He said that the current birth rate among Ukrainian women of childbearing age was around 0.8 children each, while the “average norm” should be around 2.2. He said that if this trend continued, Ukrainians would die out in 75 years.

He said that his comments were based on the lessons of history that, “any military contingent deployed in any country has contact with local residents at any time.

“As a political expert, a publisher of military publications, a scientist, I can assume that when thousands, tens of thousands of peacekeepers from Europe enter Ukraine, this will lead to large-scale personal love stories. The birth of children is a natural successful ending,” he said.

Vasylenko also complained that his comments had been met by a “comprehensive attack” on him.

“I have never received such a complex attack. Apart from ordered, though poorly written, articles. They turn off my social networks and do some other things that I cannot talk about,” he said.

He further complained that all accusations against him of disrespect for women, and his political affiliations and appearance were directed against him by an, unnamed, “evil one.”