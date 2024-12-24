Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

A train carrying the weapons appears to show five systems that analysts identify as likely Pukguksong-2 missiles, though clearer images or official confirmation are still awaited.

A video from Russia’s Tyumen region, which recently surfaced on social media has revealed another shipment of military equipment from DPRK, including what are believed to be North Korean Pukguksong-2 medium-range ballistic missiles.

Per my source this was shot in the Tyumen region. Shows both 10 Koksans and 4 Pukguksong-2 SRBMs. Given that 12 were seen in a prior video this COULD be a separate shipment. pic.twitter.com/LiZJXBENTJ

The footage also captured at least 10 M1989 “Koksan” 170-mm self-propelled artillery units. This is the second recent shipment of such weapons from North Korea to Russia to be observed.

The Pukguksong-2, known as KN-15 in US classifications, is a solid-fuel, two-stage ballistic missile. It is approximately nine meters long and 1.5 meters in diameter, and is launched using a tracked transporter-erector-launcher (TEL), which allows it to operate in diverse terrains, including areas with limited infrastructure.

Photo: Rodong Sinmun

The missile is an upgraded, ground-based version of the submarine-launched Pukguksong-1. It was first tested successfully in 2017, achieving a range of about 500 km and a maximum altitude of 550 km during launch.

While estimates of its range vary, reports suggest it can reach distances between 1,200 km and 3,000 km, though the higher figure is often regarded as speculative.

According to Defense Express, the solid-fuel design gives the Pukguksong-2 a significant operational advantage by reducing preparation time compared to liquid-fuel missiles. It is capable of carrying conventional or nuclear warheads, making it a weapon for strategic deployment.

If confirmed, the transfer of these ballistic missiles suggests North Korea may be using the opportunity to test its missile systems in real-world conditions, similar to earlier transfers of the KN-23 missile to Russia.