Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells religious leaders that peace is on the agenda for 2025, as Ukrainians across the country celebrate Christmas for the second year on Dec. 25 after policymakers voted to change the official date last year in a snub to Russia. Cemeteries were full over the holiday as families sought to visit loved ones lost in the war, and the cultural diplomacy of Ukraine's famed 'Shchedryk' and 'Carol of the Bells' remains strong. Zelensky promises to seek peace in 2025 in call with Patriarch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a call with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Christmas Eve to assure the religious leader that Ukraine is working toward making 2025 a peaceful year for Ukraine and the world as a whole. "On the eve of Christmas, I spoke with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew," Zelensky wrote on Tuesday on the social media platform X. "I expressed my gratitude for His spiritual support of Ukraine and prayers for the Ukrainian people."

For the second time, we celebrate Christmas on the same date as one big family, one country. For the second time in modern history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians. Today, we stand side by side. And we will not be lost. Whether in person or in our minds, we will greet each other,… pic.twitter.com/MMHXBbZCek — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 24, 2024

He noted that Ukraine deeply values the Patriarchate's efforts to strengthen support for Ukraine within the global religious community along with its contribution to the nation's spiritual independence. "We deeply value the Patriarchate's efforts to strengthen support for Ukraine within the global religious community and its contribution to our nation's spiritual independence," the president said. "Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that 2025 becomes a year of just and lasting peace for our country and the entire world." Ukraine's parliament voted to ban the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) in August. Kyiv has been trying to curb spiritual links with Russia for years – a process that was hugely accelerated by Moscow's 2022 invasion, which the powerful Russian Orthodox Church sanctified. Hundreds of MPs voted to approve the bill outlawing religious organizations linked with Russia, including the Russia-linked UOC, which is linked to the Moscow patriarchate, several MPs reported. It needed 226 votes to pass the 450-seat parliament. The bill was welcomed by Zelensky's office. "There will be no Moscow Church in Ukraine," Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, said on Telegram. The Constantinople-based Ecumenical Patriarch of the Eastern Orthodox Church, Bartholomew, who is considered the most authoritative figure in the Orthodox world, recognized the canonical status of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) in 2019, granting it autocephaly. The Moscow Patriarchate has since been at loggerheads with Bartholomew. Ukrainian Orthodox Christians attended Christmas services last year on December 25 for the first time after the government changed the date from January 7 – when most Orthodox believers celebrate – as a move closer to the West and away from Russia. Ukrainian families celebrate Christmas at the cemetery to be near lost loved ones This will be the first Christmas that Lyubov spends without her son Taras Onyskiv, who died aged 32 in May while fighting off Russian troops on the eastern front. She brought a Christmas tree to her son's grave in a Lviv cemetery, covered in a dusting of fresh snow. "We'll come and spend Christmas here," she told AFP, after wrapping fairy lights over the tombstone. She remembered Christmases past and the long-standing family tradition of stuffing pieces of paper with wishes inside freshly baked donuts. "We were always so happy," she said. Family members mourn near the grave of a Ukrainian soldier on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a cemetery in Kharkiv, on December 6, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)