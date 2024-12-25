Vovchansk’s copper-domed basilica was always packed at feasts like Easter, with worshippers overflowing out into the Ukrainian city’s central square.

But Father Igor Klymenko’s displaced congregation – forced from their homes by a Russian onslaught that has pounded their border city to dust – was reduced to just nine on the autumn morning AFP caught up with them in the nearest big city, Kharkiv.

Father Igor Klymenko (3R), 55, former rector of the church of the Rubizhne and Vovchansk villages pose with internally displaced people (IDPs) from Vovchansk at a church in Kharkiv on September 23, 2024. Father Igor was made parish priest in October 2022 when Vovchansk -- which is only five kilometres (three miles) from the Russian border -- was briefly retaken by Ukraine, he has lost count of the number of his flock who have perished. He was formerly parish priest in the neighbouring village of Rubizhne, where he also ran a farm which he abandoned on May 22 when it was bombarded. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)

“The strongest people, truly the strongest, stayed” in Vovchansk, said the bear-like bearded cleric. “They are there behind me,” he added, gesturing to the few women in headscarves and white-haired men, heads bowed in prayer behind him. “And they too left after May 10,” when Russia launched a military assault of rare ferocity even for the killing fields of eastern Ukraine.

Ninety percent of central Vovchansk has been razed, according to the city’s mayor – worse even than the destruction of the “meat grinder” that was Bakhmut – and the shelling is still going on. Even so in June, the orange-bricked mass of the Myrrh Bearers Church still stood stubbornly intact amid the devastated center of the city, where 20,000 people once lived.

No longer. Little more than a few charred walls are visible in satellite imagery this month analyzed by Bellingcat, the open-source investigative collective that has been working alongside AFP to see what has happened to the city.

Sliced by shrapnel

Ever since Father Igor was made parish priest in October 2022 when Vovchansk – which is only five kilometres (three miles) from the Russian border – was briefly retaken by Ukraine, he has lost count of the number of his flock who have perished.

This photograph taken on May 11, 2024, shows burned ground in a forest in Vovchansk district, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's defense ministry said on May 10, 2024, that Russia had launched a surprise attack on the Kharkiv region, making small advances into a border zone from where it had been pushed back nearly two years ago.

The first was Olga, “killed by shrapnel in our vegetable patch on a Sunday.”

It was on October 8, 2023. “She had gone to fetch carrots to bring them back to the church, when shrapnel sliced into her.” Father Igor – a cheery man with a striking resemblance to the famously humble Orthodox saint Seraphim of Sarov – is not originally from Vovchansk.

He was parish priest in the neighbouring village of Rubizhne, where he also ran a farm.

“I had a horse, two bulls, two sows, 12 piglets and hens. We had to abandon Rubizhne on May 22 when it was our turn to be bombarded. We left everything behind. All I was able to take were the holy books and objects from the church,” he said.

‘Pray for us, it is hell’

Father Igor is 55, “but everyone thinks I’m 70”, he laughed. He gave his last sermon in Vovchansk on May 5. He was to return as usual the following Sunday, “but on the night of Thursday May 9 to May 10, everything began.

“Raisa (one of his parishioners) messaged me in the middle of the night. ‘Father, pray for us, because here it is hell,’” she told him. “She called me back in the morning and I could hear shells bursting, bursting,” he recalled, emotional at the memory.

Raisa Zymovska’s husband Volodymyr was killed, most likely by a Russian sniper, during their attempt to flee Vovchansk by car on May 16.

Father Igor recently celebrated a funeral mass “in absentia” at a Kharkiv cemetery – a rite that offers a symbolic burial for the soul – for all the dead whose bodies were left behind.

Humble endurance

The cleric belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which answers to the Moscow Patriarchate which has blessed the invasion.