President Volodymyr Zelensky and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić discussed cooperation between the two nations by phone, including their “common path to the EU,” according to official statements by the two.

Zelensky thanked Vučić and Serbia’s support for Ukraine in an evening video address on Thursday.

“I spoke with the President of Serbia, thanked Mr. Vučić for supporting our state, our people. We discussed our interaction – bilateral and also with other partners,” Zelenskyy said.

In a separate statement, Zelensky said the two “coordinated [their] efforts on [their] common path to the EU.”

Zelensky added that he “accepted the credentials of the new Ambassador of Serbia” earlier this week and voiced faith in growing ties with Belgrade following “the resumption of the full-fledged work of the diplomatic institution.”

Vučić, in a Thursday Facebook statement, mentioned the reopening of Serbia’s embassy in Kyiv and “the European path of [their] countries.”

“A meaningful and good conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on all important issues of bilateral cooperation.

“Serbia recently reopened its embassy in Kyiv, hoping that its work will further contribute to better relations. We discussed the European path of our countries, as well as the possibility of more frequent bilateral visits in the future,” Vucic’s statement says.

Despite his self-admittedly good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vučić has been cautious about the optics of his country’s representation at the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October, with Serbia walking on a tightrope when it comes to Moscow’s war in Ukraine, as per a Kyiv Post analysis.