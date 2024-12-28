Russian forces are building protective structures at the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea, trying to protect themselves from Ukrainian missile and drone strikes, the Atesh underground network said in their Telegram channel.

“Atesh agents conducted reconnaissance of the military airbase near the settlement of Novofedorovka. The presence of special equipment and construction work was recorded, indicating that the occupiers are trying to build protective structures for aircraft,” the partisan group said.

Atesh’s reconnaissance communiques have anticipated attacks in Crimea in the past. In some cases they served as diversions for attacks in other, less noted areas of the peninsula.

A precise number of aircraft and types stationed at the airfield, as well as the air defense systems that cover them, were recorded, according to Atesh.

Since 2014, the 43rd separate naval assault aviation regiment has been stationed at the airfield with Su-24M and Su-30SM aircraft.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repeatedly carried out successful strikes on this facility.

On Oct. 7 drone strikes hit near two major Russian military airfields near Saki airbase and Belbek airfield near the city of Sevastopol.

On July 26, ATAMCS ballistic missiles struck a pair of Russian air bases in the Crimea peninsula.

In a prelude to the July attack, Ukrainian forces struck anti-aircraft missile systems near the air fields around Sevastopol.