The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered a network of three Russian intelligence agents plotting to sabotage Ukraine’s railways, according to the SBU.

The SBU’s counterintelligence unit apprehended one of the agents before he could derail a train loaded with ammunition, weapons and equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The suspect had been preparing a makeshift brake shoe designed to cause trains to derail.

To document the sabotage, the SBU installed several cameras around the railroad track, which were disguised as bird nests, enabling real-time recording of the planned attack.

The recruited Russian agent is a resident of Rivne, the SBU said. He worked for the 316th intelligence center of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, located in occupied Crimea.