The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered a network of three Russian intelligence agents plotting to sabotage Ukraine’s railways, according to the SBU.
The SBU’s counterintelligence unit apprehended one of the agents before he could derail a train loaded with ammunition, weapons and equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The suspect had been preparing a makeshift brake shoe designed to cause trains to derail.
To document the sabotage, the SBU installed several cameras around the railroad track, which were disguised as bird nests, enabling real-time recording of the planned attack.
The recruited Russian agent is a resident of Rivne, the SBU said. He worked for the 316th intelligence center of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, located in occupied Crimea.
The agent acted as part of a network that included two others currently hiding in Crimea.
The organizer of the network was 43-year-old Roman Yakymchuk, the SBU said, and the “liaison” operative who sought out and assigned tasks to the agent was Oleksandr Ignatiev, a former employee of the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, who was fired in 2014 for corruption and drunkenness.
To work with an agent in Kyiv, Yakymchuk and Ignatiev made a request to the Russian Federation for $100,000. At the same time, they promised only 40% of this amount directly to the agent.
Yakymchuk and Ignatiev planned to divide the remaining funds among themselves, hiding this fact from the leadership of the Russian military intelligence, according to the SBU.
The SBU says that they have detained the suspected agent and documented his handlers.
Investigators notified all three persons involved of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
