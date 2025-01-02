Ukrainian company Fuselage Creations has made a business of converting fragments of downed Russian military aircraft into souvenirs which are used to raise funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Their latest offering is limited edition key chains made from parts of the Russian Sukhoi S-70 “Okhotnik-B” (Hunter-B) classified unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV/drone) that was brought down by its accompanying Su-57 (NATO: Felon) fighter escort when it failed during an operational test flight on Oct. 5.

The S-70 program was initiated by Sukhoi in 2011 and further developed at the Chkalov Aviation Plant based in Russia’s Novosibirsk. It was touted as Russia’s most advanced unmanned combat system but was considered likely to be a “rip-off” of the Boeing X-45 and Northrop Grumman X-47B programs of the early 2000s.

On Oct. 5, it was apparently being tested in its operational “wingman” role in coordination with manned aircraft to deliver precision-guided weapons. The two aircraft were believed to have set out from Russia’s Akhtubinsk Air Base located about 600 kilometers (375 miles) from the front line.

The Russian Ministry of Defense had released the video of a Sept. 27 test flight of the S-70 and the Su-57 operating in tandem.