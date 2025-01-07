The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), who were spying on volunteers and officials of international organizations in Ukraine.

According to the SBU press service, the Russian intelligence service remotely recruited a Kyiv-based lawyer to gather intelligence on the addresses, car numbers, and travel routes of individuals they had intended to target. The advocate recruited several accomplices from three other regions to take part in the criminal activities.

“As directed by the occupiers, the suspects covertly monitored the ‘targets,’ including using optical devices,” the SBU stated in a post on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The agent group’s leader periodically set up “observation posts” with binoculars on rooftops overlooking the offices of international organization officials and volunteers, Ukraine’s law enforcement authorities added. The leader collected and summarized information from each of the participants of the group and sent it as a single report to his Russian handler – an FSB officer.

The SBU took timely action to arrest the leader of the gang and his accomplices in Kyiv. During the investigation, it was revealed that they were also attempting to coordinate missile strikes on defense factories and energy facilities in Ukraine.

During searches, 15 mobile phones were seized, which the agents had used for encrypted communication with the Russian handler, as well as optical equipment and flash drives containing evidence of their criminal activities.

SBU investigators have informed those arrested that they are likely to be charged with treason against the state, committed in a time of war, by a group acting in collusion.

The criminals are currently in custody, facing life imprisonment with asset confiscation. The investigation continues, and measures are being taken to bring all participants in the enemy network to justice.