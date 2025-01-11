Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska has set seven world records in freediving and has been crowned world champion six times. She is the first woman in the world to reach a depth of 84 meters in the “constant weight without fins” discipline, which stands as an absolute world record.

In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Sadurska shared: “I fell in love with the sea and water when I was very young. It’s a mix of meditation and sport—a perfect combination for my life after finishing my career in synchronized swimming.”

“One of the biggest motivations now is representing Ukraine in the international area and communicating what is happening here.”

Becoming a world record holder is a unique experience.

“This year’s records felt magical,” she says. “Everything aligned – my preparation, the conditions, even the weather. Before my dives, the rain would stop, and the sun would come out. It was like a sign that everything was in place.”

Despite the magnitude of her achievements, Sadurska’s happiness is grounded.

“It’s not overwhelming euphoria. It’s a quiet happiness, a sense of being exactly where I’m meant to be,” she said.

Sadurska describes freediving as transformative.

“Before, it was a hobby. I was trying to do business like within family life and everything. Now it’s my lifestyle”

Other Topics of Interest

Everything revolves around Sadurksa’s competitions. It’s made her more mindful of her body, the sensations she experiences, and even her breathing.

Her preparation is grounded in simplicity.

“I’ve realized it’s best to keep things as simple as possible. I meditate for 20-30 minutes before a dive and try to stay calm and focused. It’s about reconnecting with myself.”

The path of a professional freediver is not without hardships. And living in Kharkiv during the war adds a layer of stress.

“It’s hard to perform at the highest level while living in a dangerous and stressful environment. I’m away from home for most of the year, and I miss the feeling of home.”

The residents of Kharkiv, a northeastern Ukrainian city just 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the Russian border, have faced relentless threats since Russia’s full-scale invasion – which is now approaching the beginning of its fourth year.

From the outset, Kharkiv has endured massive destruction.

Sadurska reflects on her lifestyle with a bittersweet laugh. “When someone asks me where I’m based, I say, ‘In my bag.’ And it’s true.”

Equally important is her role as a Ukrainian ambassador.

“One of my biggest motivations is communicating what’s happening in Ukraine – the war, our lives, and how they’ve changed.”

Her message to the world?

“We [Ukrainians] are strong, we keep fighting, and we’re ready to take on challenges. We know what our perfect world should look like”

Sadurska also reflected on the war’s impact on Ukrainians.

“We don’t like to be victims. We just want to have peace, the proper one. And we are ready to take this challenge. It’s really hard, but we know how our perfect world should look.”

