A Ukrainian First Person View (FPV) drone coming under fire from a North Korean soldier can reportedly be seen in a video shared on a Ukrainian military Telegram channel.

Kyiv Post was unable to verify the exact time and location of the footage, but it appears to show a Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) soldier firing an assault rifle at the drone. A small explosion is seen on the drone’s camera, and by the end of the video, a soldier with a bloody face is lying on the ground, turning from side to side.

The video bears the watermark of “Favorite,” a Ukrainian unit specializing in strike drones, which includes skilled soldiers and pilots, led by Denis Perch, vice president of the professional mixed martial arts league (WWFC).

Though the precise location is unclear, the footage likely comes from the Kursk region in Russia. Earlier in December, additional footage showed North Korean troops in Kursk being attacked by Ukrainian drones. The soldiers were seen trying to shoot down the drones or swat them away with their rifles before fleeing in panic across open fields.

Documents found on the bodies of North Korean soldiers revealed their tactics for combating drones. They were instructed to work in teams of three, using one soldier as bait to draw in the drone while the others tried to shoot it down.

Almost a week ago, the InformNapalm intelligence collective released a video showing North Korean soldiers forcing elderly Russian civilians from a house in the village of Mahnovka, located in Russia’s Kursk region.

The elderly were made to stand outside in freezing temperatures while the soldiers took shelter, fearing Ukrainian drone strikes.

The “eviction” video, shared on Jan. 5, was provided by an unidentified Ukrainian military drone unit, which confirmed that the troops involved were North Korean, not “Russian soldiers from Buryatia.”

The military source said, “To avoid death from drones, they [North Koreans] decided to take cover with the local population and hide in their houses and drive the old grandparents out into the cold.”

On Jan. 9, official statements and battle reports confirmed that Russian armored columns and North Korean infantry launched counterattacks against Ukrainian defenses at the northern tip of a salient inside Russian territory, following a recent advance by Kyiv’s troops closer to Moscow.

According to recent reports from both sides, heavy fighting has been ongoing at the northern tip of the salient for the past 48 hours. While pro-Ukraine sources claim significant defensive successes, pro-Russia sources report that the situation remains fluid and unclear.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade released a video showing a rare Russian mass armored attack, with a half-dozen armored vehicles, including tanks, crossing open snowfields. All the vehicles were equipped with anti-drone screens.

A statement from the 47th Brigade said that its units, in coordination with nearby Ukrainian special operations forces, successfully repelled a “massive” Russian assault, which came in six waves. The attack involved around 50 vehicles, including tanks, BMP-2 and BMP infantry fighting vehicles, wheeled armored personnel carriers, and “buggies.” The brigade claimed to have destroyed Russian equipment worth tens of millions of dollars, eliminating 45 Russian soldiers and wounding 53 more.