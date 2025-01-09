Russian armored columns and North Korean infantry have launched counterattacks against Ukrainian defenses at the northern tip of a salient carved out inside the Russian Federation, in the wake of a recent lurch by Kyiv’s troops a little closer to Moscow, official statement and battle reports said on Thursday.

Ukraine, in August, invaded its giant northern neighbor Russia to carve out a Luxembourg-sized chunk of Russian territory in Russia’s Kursk region.

Kremlin counterattacks since then have slowly, and with heavy losses, reduced the size of the Ukraine-controlled salient inside Russia to a lozenge-shaped piece of mostly farm fields, villages, and forests about 30 kilometers (19 miles) wide and 60 kilometers (37 miles) from north to south. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly ordered the pocket eliminated and the Ukrainian invaders ejected from Russia – most recently with a Jan. 1 deadline – but Ukrainian defenses, though pressed, have mostly held.

According to fresh reports from both sides of the fighting lines, heavy combat has been in progress at the northern tip of the salient for the past 48 hours. Claims of who was getting the upper hand conflicted somewhat, with pro-Ukraine sources reporting big defensive successes, and pro-Russia sources saying the situation on the battlefield is unclear and dynamic.

Video released by Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade on Thursday showed a rare Russian massed armored attack with a half-dozen armored vehicles, including tanks, moving across open snowfields. All are fitted with anti-drone screens. Equipped with US-made M1A1 tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, the 47th is one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s (AFU’s) best-armed and most combat-seasoned fighting units.

American M1A1 Abrams tank operated by Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade in Russia’s Kursk region. Ukraine official image published on Dec. 16.

Overhead reconnaissance and First Person View (FPV) drone recordings by 47th Brigade and special operations aircraft show the Russian vehicles being systematically hit with explosive and incendiary warheads, at times as the armored column passes through artillery fire.

Some images show soldiers abandoning BMD infantry fighting vehicles, a troop carrier commonly used by elite Russian airborne and marine infantry forces, and making for cover.

Grenade-dropping drones hunt the white-uniformed foot soldiers down. FPV drones impact on men lying in the snow. Some cuts showed fields heavily cratered from artillery or heavy mortar strikes.

FPV drone (detonator in bottom center of image) flown by a Ukrainian special operations pilot zeroes in on a Russian or North Korean soldier (center of image) climbing a communications mast in Russia’s Kursk region. This screen grab from Jan. 9 video published by Ukraine’s Special Operations command is approximately two seconds before the drone strikes the soldier. Kyiv Post researchers geo-located the images to territory north of the Ukrainian enclave in Russian territory, but as the video cuts out after the strike could not determine damage or injuries caused by the drone.

A 47th Brigade statement said its sub-units, in cooperation with Ukrainian special operations units nearby, repelled a “massive” Russian assault that attacked in six waves with some 50 vehicles including tanks, BMP-2 and BMP infantry fighting vehicles, wheeled armored personnel carriers, and golf cart-style “buggies.” The unit claimed enemy equipment “worth tens of millions of dollars” was burned and that 45 Russian soldiers were eliminated and 53 wounded.

Kyiv Post researchers concluded the undated images were likely recorded in the Ukraine-held salient inside Russia. The geo-location group DeepState placed the combat near the village of Viktorovka, in the vicinity of the salient’s eastern base. Past open-source geo-location fixes of 47th Brigade have placed the unit in and around the village Pogrebniki, near the northern tip of the salient.