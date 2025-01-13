A Ukrainian drone of an unidentified type equipped with a shotgun was filmed shooting down three Russian Mavic drones and targeting a Russian soldier in a video that went viral on social media, particularly on the platform X.

The footage, reportedly captured near Synkivka and Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk sector of the front line in the Kharkiv region, shows the Ukrainian drone downing the Russian Mavics, then firing at a Russian soldier with the shotgun before dropping a grenade on him.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time or location of the video.

A Ukrainian aerial scout told Kyiv Post that the footage demonstrates a unique application of a UAV equipped with stabilizing and rotary mechanisms for small arms.

“Given the success shown in the video, it’s reasonable to expect this technology could evolve and scale to battalion-tactical levels,” he said.

According to the scout, scaling up the use of such drones could enhance Ukrainian offensive operations and act as a deterrent to Russian forces during assaults.

He added that mass production could reduce costs, and the use of smooth-bore ammunition increases the impact area.

“However, there are clear drawbacks. These drones are likely bulky and noisy, making them vulnerable to infantry fire or detection by enemy electronic warfare systems,” the scout said.

According to him, it’s reasonable to deploy these drones at low altitudes and primarily at night, similar to how R16 or Vampire night bombers operate, to minimize risks.

In September 2024, a video circulated on social media showing Ukrainians testing a First Person View (FPV) drone equipped with an RPG-18 grenade launcher.

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the video’s time or location, but it depicted the drone flying a short distance with the grenade launcher attached.

The RPG-18 Mukha, a Soviet-era grenade launcher developed in 1972, fires a 64mm cumulative grenade up to 200 meters. A Ukrainian aerial scout, speaking anonymously to Kyiv Post, said arming drones with various weapons represents a significant evolution in battlefield tactics.

While promising, the FPV drone modification with the RPG-18 is still “raw” and needs refinement compared to traditional kamikaze drones, he added.

According to the Ukrainian military, mass production of such drones could reduce injuries among Ukrainian engineers working with kamikaze drone explosives.

However, challenges remain, including destabilization after firing due to the drone’s weight and difficulties guiding the grenade while maintaining control.

In another case, an FPV drone reportedly equipped with an AK-74 rifle was seen firing at Russian positions in the Donetsk region.

While these innovations show potential, the Ukrainian aerial scout told Kyiv Post about challenges such as accuracy, limited ammunition, and reloading speed. He suggested future advancements could allow drones to storm trenches and tree lines more effectively.

Separately, the Ukrainian outlet Portaltele reported that engineers had modified the DJI Agras T30 agricultural drone to detect and destroy targets using a PKM machine gun and a Bullspike-AT grenade launcher.

This adaptation enables the drone to target tanks, armored vehicles, and fortifications, the report said.