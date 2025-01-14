Russia’s armed forces are introducing a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that they call the TraMP (Transport Aviation Multipurpose Platform), but which they unofficially call the TRUMP – who says Russians don’t have a sense of humor? The cargo drone is designed to provide transport and logistics support for military operations.

According to the military issues website ArmyRecognition on Jan. 13, citing the Russian weapons Telegram channel, the drone has completed its design phase and is undergoing ground tests, with a first operational flight planned for April.

Ground tests are now focused on the drone’s control systems and mechanisms, with engineers fine-tuning the design to ensure it meets all performance expectations.

Why It Matters

The TraMP is a cargo drone designed to carry its payloads over long distances, even in challenging conditions. It is said to have a modular design, making repairs and maintenance quick and easy in the field. Key components like the wings, engine, and landing gear can be swapped out on-site.

Developers claim the following features:

Load capacity: Up to 250 kilograms (550 pounds)

Flight range: Over 600 kilometers (373 miles)

Cruising speed: 195 kph (121 mph)

Maximum altitude: 3,000 meters (9,843 feet)

Cargo bay volume: 2,650 liters (93.6 cubic feet), with parachuting capabilities

It also includes reinforced landing gear for operations on rough runways and a system to assist in the rescue of the drone and its cargo in the event of an emergency.

The TraMP drone has features that it is claimed make it very versatile. It can carry goods to hard-to-reach places, be used as a communication relay for combat drones or even as a launch pad for small First Person View (FPV) drones undertaking tactical missions.

The drone’s modular design and transport features make it useful for reaching remote or hard-to-access areas. Experts say it could be used for military supply runs, as a communication relay, or for tactical support where regular vehicles can’t operate well.

Further tests and the scheduled first flight in April will provide more insight into its operational capabilities.