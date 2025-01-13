The Russian army has deployed additional air defense systems to Crimea to protect key military targets, thus exposing other parts of the front, according to agents of the Ukrainian partisan movement “Atesh.”

The partisans, in a social media post on Monday, said they conducted reconnaissance of the “Hvardeyskoye” military airfield near Simferopol, which Russians actively use for aviation and logistics operations in Crimea.

“At the airfield, we recorded a significant increase in air defense systems, discovering numerous S-400 launchers and radar stations,” Atesh reported.

This facility plays a key role in providing air support and supplying Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

Partisans provided the coordinates: 45.120762527, 33.957715465.

“We note that the occupiers have moved additional air defense assets to Crimea to protect key military objects, thereby exposing other parts of the front. This shows the vulnerability of their defense and underscores the importance of military sites located in Crimea,” the partisans said.

The partisans said that all collected information was forwarded to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Our agents carried out the mission unnoticed, proving that the occupiers cannot feel safe even deep in their rear.”

Earlier this month Ukrainian guerilla fighters in occupied Crimea have reported the movement of a Russian military equipment column near Dzhankoi.

The column reportedly carried personnel, weapons, air defense ammunition, and a large number of fuel tankers. According to Atesh, all collected intelligence, including the column’s detailed route, has been passed to Ukraine.

Photos and videos shared by Atesh show trucks purportedly carrying S-300 missile system ammunition, logistics tractors, fuel tankers – and a single armored jeep apparently serving as an escort vehicle.

