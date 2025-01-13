The Russian army has deployed additional air defense systems to Crimea to protect key military targets, thus exposing other parts of the front, according to agents of the Ukrainian partisan movement “Atesh.”

The partisans, in a social media post on Monday, said they conducted reconnaissance of the “Hvardeyskoye” military airfield near Simferopol, which Russians actively use for aviation and logistics operations in Crimea.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“At the airfield, we recorded a significant increase in air defense systems, discovering numerous S-400 launchers and radar stations,” Atesh reported.

This facility plays a key role in providing air support and supplying Russian forces in southern Ukraine.

Partisans provided the coordinates: 45.120762527, 33.957715465.