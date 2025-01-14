In a rare State Department speech before his successor takes over on Jan. 20, outgoing US President Joe Biden pleaded for continued aid to Kyiv in 2025 and beyond, saying that his administration accomplished its goal of rallying the world around Ukraine’s defense. “As I saw it, when Putin launched his invasion, I had two jobs: to rally the world to defend Ukraine and avoid war between two nuclear powers, Biden said. “We did both...And we’ve laid the foundation for the next administration to preserve a bright future for the Ukrainian people.” JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “Compared to four years ago, America is stronger, our alliances are stronger, our adversaries and competitors are weaker,” the US president added. “We have not gone to war to make these things happen.” Advertisement In his final remarks at the headquarters of the nation’s diplomats, the 82-year-old, one-term Democrat said Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin had “failed to achieve any of his strategic objectives.” He insisted that the United States under President-elect Donald Trump has “more to do, and can’t walk away” from Ukraine in its nearly three-year defense against a full-scale Kremlin invasion.

Simultaneously, fearing a drawback of US support for Ukraine under Trump, leaders of five European NATO members met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Brussels on Monday to discuss stepped-up cooperation. Other Topics of Interest ‘Bureaucracy’ Blocks Delivery of Thousands of Lithuanian Drones to Ukraine Drones from Lithuanian manufacturers were promised for delivery by the end of 2024. Instead they are gathering dust in warehouses waiting for paperwork to be completed correctly. Poland, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom (also known as the “E5”) announced joint military exercises, which, in a rare move, might have to be conducted without the logistical and command support of the US, the Alliance’s largest military. “E5 is a format which complements our relations within NATO and the EU. We are here today to coordinate our actions for defense, but also to coordinate our support to Ukraine,” Polish Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said, adding, “2025 must be the year of unleashing the military industry in Europe.” Advertisement

“We must take on more responsibilities” Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto

The E5 nations will elaborate on such plans at the next event which is to be held in Paris at a date to be determined the Polish minister announced. “We must take on more responsibilities, sharing a concrete vision and commitments, both in the strictly military field and in the industrial and technological sector of defense,” Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto commented. Zelensky says that French troop deployment is still on the table President Volodymyr Zelensky posted to social media on Monday that he and French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call to discuss the future of that country’s commitment to Ukraine’s defense and their pledge to work with other allies to develop “effective security guarantees.” Zelensky said that the discussion centered particularly on “the progress of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk operation”, and revisited the previous French pledge to send troops and how to optimize that option. “As one such guarantee, we discussed the French initiative to deploy military contingents in Ukraine. We addressed practical steps for its implementation, potential expansion, and the involvement of other nations in this effort,” Zelensky said. Advertisement

The Union of Ukrainians of France and other groups marched on Saturday, calling on Macron to “support Ukraine with a military coalition of European instructors”. https://t.co/2UP6OU6MtA pic.twitter.com/GzRHD4RGwZ — French Aid to Ukraine 🇨🇵 🤜🤛 🇺🇦 (@aidefranceukr) January 13, 2025