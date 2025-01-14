[UPDATES] As of 3 p.m., the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the largest strike on Russian military targets, ranging from 200 to 1,100 km inside Russian territory. Key regions hit included Bryansk, Saratov, Tula, and Tatarstan. The Kristall oil storage in Engels, Saratov, was targeted again, reigniting fires just extinguished from a previous attack. The Bryansk chemical plant in Selzo, a strategic munitions facility, also suffered heavy damage, with secondary explosions lasting hours. It produces ammunition for barrel artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, aviation, engineering ammunition and components of X-59 cruise missiles. Two Russian anti-aircraft systems, Tor and Buk, were destroyed. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Ukraine’s forces, including drones, special ops, missile units, and intelligence, coordinated these strikes. Fires were also reported at the Saratov oil refinery and Kazanorgsintez plant in Tatarstan, both crucial to Russia’s war effort. Advertisement [UPDATES] As of 1 p.m., sources in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) have revealed to Kyiv Post that the SBU and Defense Forces conducted a targeted operation resulting in significant damage to several key Russian facilities, including chemical plants, refineries, and the Engels airfield. Several key sites across Russia were hit during a joint special operation: Aleksinsky Chemical Plant (Tula Region): SBU drones caused a major fire at the facility.

SBU drones caused a major fire at the facility. Engels Airfield (Saratov Region): Ammunition depots storing glide bombs and cruise missiles were struck. Fires from the drone strikes continue to burn.

Ammunition depots storing glide bombs and cruise missiles were struck. Fires from the drone strikes continue to burn. Saratov Oil Refinery: A large-scale fire erupted after the attack.

A large-scale fire erupted after the attack. Bryansk Chemical Plant: Direct missile hits triggered a massive fire and subsequent explosions. "The SBU and Defense Forces are systematically targeting military facilities and enterprises supporting Russia's military-industrial complex," an SBU source stated. "Each damaged ammunition depot, refinery, tank farm, or chemical plant weakens Russia's ability to wage war against Ukraine." Ukrainian drones targeted several Russian regions late at night on Monday, Jan. 13 and early morning on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in a massive aerial assault on chemical plants producing explosives and ammunition, as well as fuel storage facilities. According to Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels, explosions and fires were reported in at least seven regions, including Saratov, Voronezh, Oryol, Tula, and Tatarstan. While Ukrainian military authorities have not confirmed details, Russian milbloggers claim the drones were Ukrainian-made "Liutyi" models, similar to the Turkish Bayraktar drones. The Liutyi (meaning "fierce") is a Ukrainian long-range strike UAV capable of hitting targets at distances up to 1,000 km. Its high efficiency has been proven by a series of successful attacks on Russian oil refineries, fuel depots, helicopter bases, and other strategic facilities.

The Russian Telegram channel Airborne Forces for Honesty and Justice, widely believed to be linked to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that over 200 Ukrainian drones, including the "PD-2," "Beaver," "Liutyi" and "UJ-22" models, were in action. The channel noted, "We can only state the fact that the enemy has mass-produced UAVs with a range of more than 1,000 km." Nilolaevsky Vanyok, the biggest monitoring channel in Ukraine, reported that the assault involved "a pack of various types of UAVs," including those capable of carrying large mines and some guided bombs (KABs). In Engels, Saratov region, an industrial enterprise was damaged in the attack, Governor Roman Busargin said. The exact extent of the damage is unclear, but no injuries were reported. According to the Telegram channel "Beware, News", an oil depot in Engels was targeted, reportedly hit twice before catching fire.