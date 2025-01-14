Pistorius will hold meetings “on the continuation of cooperation and support” for Ukraine’s defence industry, a ministry spokesman told AFP. The United States’ policy toward Ukraine is widely expected to change under Trump.

Kyiv worries that Trump will force Ukraine to make concessions to Russia, and in advance of his inauguration Ukrainian officials have been intensifying contacts with European counterparts.

Berlin has been the second largest provider of aid to Ukraine after the United States but there have been frequent debates within Germany over the extent of that support.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Last week Pistorius met his Ukrainian counterpart at a gathering of Kyiv’s allies at the US Ramstein military base in Germany.

On Monday Pistorius went to Poland for a meeting with his Polish, French, Italian and British counterparts on supplying arms to Ukraine.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
FSB Officer Shot Dead in Moscow Ministry of Defense Building Moscow
FSB Officer Shot Dead in Moscow Ministry of Defense Building
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Russia Struggles to Secure Key Crimean Railway Station to Deploy Military Equipment Crimea
Russia Struggles to Secure Key Crimean Railway Station to Deploy Military Equipment
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Wagner Soldiers are Children Compared to North Koreans – Ukrainian Commander Drones
Wagner Soldiers are Children Compared to North Koreans – Ukrainian Commander
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Which War Is It? Friends and Real Friends, Count the Booms War in Ukraine
OPINION: Which War Is It? Friends and Real Friends, Count the Booms
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Over 200 Long-Range Drones Strike Key Russian Targets: Explosives Plants and Fuel Depots Hit
Next » Sweden Reveals Drone Swarm Project Based on Lessons From Ukraine